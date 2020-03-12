General

Promotion Name AFL Watch, Match and Win Competition

Promoter’s Details Name: Australian Football League (AFL) Address: 140 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands, 3008 ABN: 97 489 912 318 Telephone Number: (03) 9643 1999 Privacy Policy: http://www.afl.com.au/privacy

Permit Numbers ACT: TP 24/01362 SA: T24/1050

Promotion Start/Close Date There are 2 Promotion Periods: 1) Game #1: The promotion starts at 7:40 pm AEST on Friday, 5 July 2024 and closes at 07:40 am AEST on Saturday, 6 July 2024. 2) Game #2: The promotion starts at 1:45 pm AEST on Saturday, 6 July 2024, and closes at 01:45 am AEST on Sunday, 7 July 2024. No entries will be accepted outside of these times.

Entry Details

Entry Instructions To enter, entrants must, during each of both Promotion Periods: Register their details via the online registration form located on the AFL Website afl.com.au/WatchMatchWin Once registered, participants will have access to their game card. Tick off the events listed on the bingo card as they happen in the game, Then click the submit button to submit the entry. Each valid entrant who has entered the competition during the Promotion Period will be entered into the draw.

Entry Restrictions Entry is open to all Australian residents aged eighteen (18) years or older. Directors, management, employees, officers and contractors (and their immediate families) of the Promoter or the agencies or organisations associated with this Promotion, including Engage Australia Pty Ltd, are ineligible to enter.

Maximum Number of Entries Entrants may only enter one (1) registered play per person per game.

Winner Determination Details

Major Prize Draw Details Draw for Game #1: Method: Random electronic selection

Time: 10:00 am AEST Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024

Location: Engage Australia Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259). Draw for Game #2: Method: Random electronic selection

Time: 11:00 am AEST Date: Thursday, 11 July 2024

Location: Engage Australia Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259). Winners for each draw: The first four (4) winners will win a major prize and the next twenty-five (25) winners will win a minor prize. Total Winners: There are eight (8) major prize winners and fifty (50) minor prize winners. There are fifty-eight (58) total winners. If any particular draw is scheduled on a public holiday, the draw will be conducted on the following business day.

Prize Details

Minor Prizes There are fifty (50) Minor Prizes to be won during the Promotion Period. The minor prizes are as follows: Minor prize number: Prize Description: Number of Winners: Individual Prize Value: 1 A $250 Coles Digital Gift Card 10 $250 2 A $150 Coles Digital Gift Card 10 $150 3 A $100 Coles Digital Gift Card 10 $100 4 A $50 Coles Digital Gift Card 20 $50

The prize is not transferrable to any other person, and is not redeemable for cash or an alternative prize. Total Prize Pool The total Minor Prize pool is valued at $6,000.00 (RRP excluding GST).

The total Major Prize pool is valued at $4,000.00 (RRP excluding GST).

The total overall prize pool is valued at $10,000.00 (RRP excluding GST). Notification, Publication, Verification, Delivery Notification/Publication of Wins Winners will be notified in writing within seven (7) days of the draw. If you are a prize winner in this competition, an AFL promotions partner, Engage Australia, will contact you by email to award your prize. The email will be ‘AFL Prize Fulfilment’, and the email address is afl.prizefulfilment@comms.engagehub.com.au



Winners of prizes valued over $250.00 will have their last name, first initial and postcode published at afl.com.au/WatchMatchWin/Terms from Thursday, 18 July 2024 Verification Requirements Entrants and winners may, at the discretion of the Promoter, be required to provide proof of identity, age and residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). Identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter's discretion, and If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter's discretion. Delivery Date/Prize Claim All prizes must be claimed by 5:00 pm AEST on Tuesday, 10 September 2024. Subject to verification requirements, prizes will be delivered within twenty-eight [28] days of the prize being awarded to the email address provided by the entrant at the time of entry. The Promoter takes no responsibility for an incorrect email address being provided by the entrant. The Promoter is also not liable for any prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way after it has been dispatched. Unclaimed Prize Draws The Promoter will conduct an unclaimed prize draw at 11:00 am AEST on Thursday, 12 September 2024, at Engage Australia Pty Ltd (24 Washpool Crescent Woongarrah NSW 2259) to award any unclaimed prizes. Winners of the unclaimed prize draw will be notified in writing within seven [7] days of the draw, and their last name, first initial and postcode will be published at afl.com.au/WatchMatchWin/Terms on Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Terms and Conditions

1. Participation in the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Terms and Conditions (including the Schedule). Any capitalised terms used in these Terms and Conditions have the meaning given in the Schedule, except where stated otherwise.

2. The competition will be advertised at https://www.afl.com.au/competitions.

Entry

3. Entry to Promotion is open to residents who meet the Entry Restrictions.

4. The Promotion will be conducted during the Promotion Period. To enter, entrants must comply with the Entry Instruction during the Promotion Period. Any entry must be made personally. No entry made by a third party on behalf of an entrant will be valid.

5. Entrants in the competition may enter up to the Maximum Entries. Entries must be submitted in accordance with the Entry Instruction. Once submitted, entries will not be capable of alteration or deletion.

6. Entries must be received by the Promoter during the Promotion Period. Online entries are deemed received at the time of receipt into the relevant database. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries

7. The cost of accessing the promotional website will be dependant on the entrant’s individual Internet Service Provider.

8. The Promoter reserves the right to verify identity as per the Verification Requirements. In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

9. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, includes objectionable content, profanity or other defamatory statements. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any entrant or winner, who breaches these Terms and Conditions, tampers with the entry process, engages unlawful, fraudulent, misleading or deceptive behaviour (including any behaviour calculated to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the promotion), or damages the goodwill or reputation of the Promoter. This includes, but is not limited, to entrants and households using multiple email addresses, postal addresses, PO Box addresses or SIM cards to register single or multiple purchases. Inaudible, illegible, incomprehensible and incomplete entries will also be deemed invalid.

Prizes

10. The prize(s) are specified in the Prize Details, and subject to Prize Terms (including those specified below). Total prize pool is also specified in the Schedule.

11. Prize values are based upon the recommended retail price at the time of printing (inclusive of GST). The Promoter accepts no responsibility for change in prize value between now and the final prize redemption date.

12. All costs associated with a prize, which are not expressly included in the Schedule as an element of the prize, are the responsibility of the winner.

13. If the prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for a prize of equal or greater value, subject to law.

14. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner must comply with all conditions of use of the prize and any other requirements, or terms, imposed by the supplier of the prize.

Determination and Notification

15. The winners will be notified, and their details will be published as per the Schedule. The Promoter and the companies/agencies associated with the Promotion may also publish the name and State/Territory of residence of winners on their website(s) and in trade publications.

16. The prizes will be awarded to the person named in the valid entry or entries randomly drawn. In the event of any dispute, the prize will be awarded to the account holder of the entry mechanism used to submit the entry.

17. Should an entrant’s contact details change during the Promotional Period, it is the entrant’s sole responsibility to notify the Promoter.

Claiming Prizes

18. Prizes must be claimed by the Prize Claim Date in accordance with instructions set out in the Schedule. If a prize is not accepted or claimed by that Prize Claim Date, the Promoter reserves the right to distribute the unclaimed prizes in accordance with the Unclaimed Prize Draw details specified in the Schedule, subject to any directions given by relevant authorities. Winners of unclaimed prizes will be notified in accordance with the Schedule.

19. In the event (for any reason) a winner does not take, or participate in (due to any issues including travel), an element of the prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, then that prize will be forfeited and cash will not be awarded in lieu of that element of the prize.

Other Terms

20. The Promoter is not liable for any tax implications that may arise from the prize winnings.

21. The winner agrees to participate, as reasonably required, in media editorial requests relating to the prize, including being interviewed, photographed and filmed.

22. All entrants hereby consent to the Promoter using the entrant’s name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film, and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purposes of promoting this competition, and any products or services supplied by the Promoter.

23. It is a condition of accepting the prize that the winner (or their legal guardian) may be required to sign a legal release in a form determined by the Promoter, in its absolute discretion. If the legal release is not signed within the time specified, the relevant entry will be deemed invalid. Where such occurs, the Promoter may determine a new winner in accordance with the arrangements specified in the Schedule (Unclaimed Prize Draws).

24. The Promoter, Engage Australia Pty Ltd, and agencies or companies associated with this Promotion will not be liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered (including indirect or consequential loss) or for any personal injury suffered or sustained in connection with a prize except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law.

25. The Promoter, Engage Australia Pty Limited and their associated agencies and companies is not liable for (including any costs) any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, network failures, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available.

26. In the case of the intervention of any outside act, agent or event which prevents or significantly hinders the Promoter’s ability to properly proceed with the competition on the dates and in the manner described in these terms and conditions, including but not limited to vandalism, power failures, tempests, natural disasters, acts of God, civil unrest, strike, war, act of terrorism, computer virus, fraud, tampering, unauthorised intervention, or technical failure, the Promoter may in its absolute discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the competition, subject to direction of the relevant authorities.

27. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter (and its agents, including Engage Australia Pty Limited) collect, hold, and use the personal information of entrants for the purpose of conducting this competition, and for future promotion of the Promoter’s goods and services in accordance with the Promoter’s Privacy Policy.

28. The Promoter may disclose entrants’ personal information to companies connected with this Promotion and to State/Territory authorities. If the entrant does not agree with the collection, use, holding or disclosure of their personal information, they must not enter this competition. If the entrant no longer consents to their details being used, or wish to update, modify or delete their details, the entrant should contact the Promoter.

