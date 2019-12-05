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Frequently Asked Questions

  • What actually is A GIANT Day Out?
  • What time should we arrive?
  • Where do we go first?
  • What do participants actually get to do?
  • What should we wear?
  • Can we bring family and friends?
  • Do we need to bring anything?
  • Is there food and drinks available?
  • What happens if we’ve already registered?
  • What if we can’t make it anymore?

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Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.