It’s your moment. A celebration of community footy in Western Sydney. A full day where NAB AFL Auskick & NAB AFL Superkick participants take over - from on-field action at GIANTS HQ to marching into ENGIE Stadium and watching the GIANTS live. One ticket. A full day of footy.
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What actually is A GIANT Day Out?
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What time should we arrive?
GIANTS HQ gates will open from 9:30am for check-in, activities and your regular game play before first ball-up at 12:30pm, ENGIE Stadium.
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Where do we go first?
Start at GIANTS HQ.
Tom Wills Oval is where the action begins - games, activities, and where your club gets ready to march into the stadium together.
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What do participants actually get to do?
A lot…
- Play like the pros at GIANTS HQ
- March into ENGIE Stadium with your teammates and club
- Enjoy Sir Dough Nicholls Round up close as the GIANTS take on the Lions
- Witness NAB AFL Superkick take over at half-time
- Experience AFL PLAY Zone activations, First Nations performances and so much more!
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What should we wear?
Your club colours!
This is your chance to represent - the louder, the prouder, the better.
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Can we bring family and friends?
Absolutely! The more the merrier.
Bring your siblings, parents, mates - everyone’s welcome.
This is a full family day out.
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Do we need to bring anything?
Just bring:
- Your ticket
- Comfortable shoes
- Your club pride
- A BIG voice for cheering
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Is there food and drinks available?
Yes! There’ll be plenty of options at both GIANTS HQ during game play and inside ENGIE Stadium during the match - plus a NAB coffee cart to keep the adults fuelled.
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What happens if we’ve already registered?
You’re locked in! Just keep an eye on your inbox - you’ll receive everything you need, including event details and match day info.
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What if we can’t make it anymore?
All good, we understand! We’ll miss you but just make sure you only hold onto tickets you’ll use so others can be part of the day too.