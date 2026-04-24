A GIANT Day Out is officially coming BACK to Western Sydney.

And this time? It’s all about our future footy stars - a day where NAB AFL Auskick and NAB AFL Superkick take centre stage.

Our Western Sydney participants will kick things off at GIANTS HQ with on-field action, activities, entertainment - and a NAB coffee cart to keep the whole family fuelled throughout the day - before proudly marching into ENGIE Stadium in their club colours. Just in time to get up close as the GIANTS take on the Brisbane Lions for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Expect First Nations performances, a half-time Superkick match, PLAY Zone activations and so much more. Explore everything the day has to offer via our helpful map below.

It really is going to be A GIANT Day Out!