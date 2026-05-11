As Western Sydney community footy takes centre stage for A GIANT Day Out, keep an eye out for the GIANTS’ 2026 Indigenous Jumper, “Mirrung”, proudly worn during Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Meaning “belonging,” Mirrung reflects the deep connection between the GIANTS, their fans, and the many communities across Dharug Country. The design features symbols representing harmony, health, education, and employment, alongside handprints honouring Elders, seven yarning circles symbolising community, and meeting places representing the bond between players and the Orange Army - a powerful reflection of the people and communities that continue to shape footy across Western Sydney.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the jumper on field as the GIANTS clash with the Lions for Round 11 at ENGIE Stadium.