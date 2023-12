ROUND TWO

22 Adelaide (received from Western Bulldogs in super mega trade)

23 Melbourne (received from West Coast in super mega trade)

24 Port Adelaide (received from West Coast in super mega trade, Eagles received from Brisbane in Hartill and Davison trade, Bris received from GWS in Mikayla Pauga trade)

25 North Melbourne (received from Carlton in Ellie Gavalas trade, Car received from PA in Yasmin Duursma trade)

26 Adelaide (received from Melbourne in super mega trade, Demons received from Hawthorn in Eliza West, Casey Sherriff trade)

27 North Melbourne (received from Gold Coast in pick swap, Suns received from West Coast in Alison Drennan trade, Eagles received from Fremantle in Aisling McCarthy, Roxanne Roux trade)

28 Carlton

29 Collingwood (received from Richmond, Tigers received from Collingwood in pick swap)

30 Sydney (received from Greater Western Sydney in Aliesha Newman trade, Giants received from Richmond in Jodie Hicks/Ally Dallaway trade)

31 Brisbane (received from Collingwood in super mega trade, Pies received from St Kilda in four-club trade)

32 Geelong (received from Brisbane, Bris received as Greta Bodey compensation pick)

33 Adelaide (received from Essendon in super mega trade)

34 Brisbane (received from Greater Western Sydney in Courtney Murphy trade, Giants received from Sydney in Aliesha Newman trade)

35 Gold Coast (received from North Melbourne in pick swap, Kangaroos received from Melbourne in Libby Birch trade)

36 Brisbane (received from Geelong in Bella Smith trade)

37 Essendon (received from Adelaide in super mega trade)

38 West Coast (received from Gold Coast in super mega trade, Suns received from North Melbourne in pick swap)

39 Greater Western Sydney (received from Brisbane in Courtney Murphy trade)