Kaitlyn Srhoj, Elaine Grigg, Alyssia Pisano. Pictures: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his top 30 prospects ahead of the 2023 AFLW Draft.

The list includes players from every state, with players sorted in alphabetical order and not ranked.

Sheehan's prospects do not include the players selected by Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and the Sydney Swans during the AFLW Expansion Pre-Signing Period.

The eight players added to lists during the AFLW Expansion Pre-Signing Period were:

Essendon – Amy Gaylor (Calder Cannons/Strathmore)

Hawthorn – Hayley McLaughlin (Eastern Ranges/Blackburn), Laura Stone (Eastern Ranges/SBL Wolves) and Jess Vukic (Eastern Ranges/Vermont)

Port Adelaide – Molly Brooksby (Norwood/Golden Grove), Shineah Goody (Woodville-West Torrens/Henley) and Lauren Young (West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints)

Sydney Swans – Holly Cooper (Sydney Swans Academy/Manly Warringah Wolves)

The 2023 AFLW Draft will be held at Marvel Stadium on Monday, December 18.

It will be broadcast nationally on the AFL and AFLW websites and apps from 7:00pm AEDT on Monday, December 18.

Brooke Barwick

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Glenorchy/Claremont

Date of Birth 27/07/05

Height: 157cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

An explosive small midfielder who missed the entire 2023 season whilst recovering from knee surgery but is on the road to a full recovery for 2024. Has shown the ability to break the lines with her pace and evasiveness. Is a neat user of the ball by hand and foot which saw her win All Australian honours as a bottom-age player while representing the Allies at the 2022 National Championships. She averaged 15 disposals in three matches at last year’s Championships and also starred for the Tasmania Devils, averaging 16 disposals and six tackles in nine matches during the 2022 season. Was selected in this year’s AFL National Academy.

Brooke Barwick during a training session with the AFL Academy in January, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kiara Bischa

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Bond University/Burleigh

Date of Birth: 15/04/05

Height: 174cm

Nominated Draft State: Queensland

A composed key defender who excels one-on-one and has the ability to quickly sum up when to mark or spoil. Was among Queensland’s best players in matches against South Australia and Victoria Country at the National Championships, which included containing the dangerous Lauren Young against SA. Her ability to intercept was a feature at the Championships and she was rewarded for her performances by winning All Australian honours after averaging nine disposals, four tackles and three rebound 50s per match.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Kiara Bischa of Queensland in action during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena on July 30, 2023 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

Brooke Boileau

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Mount Compass

Date of Birth: 28/01/05

Height: 169cm

Nominated Draft State: South Australia

A balanced inside midfielder with neat skills on both sides and clean hands overhead and at ground level. Was a prolific ball winner for South Australia at the National Championships, averaging 22 disposals (50 per cent contested) and five tackles. Was particularly dominant in the win over Western Australia. Had an excellent year for South Adelaide in the SANFLW, averaging 18 disposals and seven tackles. Showcased her agility at the Draft Combine with a top-ten finish in the agility test with a result of 8.63 seconds.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Brooke Boileau of South Australia is tackled during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at Avalon Airport Oval on July 09, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos)

Sophie Butterworth

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Mornington/Beleura

Date of Birth 11/12/05

Height: 179cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Athletic tall forward with one-touch hands both overhead and at ground level. Makes the most of her opportunities up forward with her reliable left-foot kicking and innate goal sense. Kicked 31 goals in 15 games for the Dandenong Stingrays in the Coates Talent League to win Team of the Year honours and also represented Victoria Country at the National Championships. Has plenty of improvement in her noting she has only just turned 18 and is one of the youngest Draft contenders.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Sophie Butterworth of the Stingrays in action during the Coates Talent League Girls Quarter Final match between Dandenong Stingrays and GWV Rebels at Shepley Oval on September 10, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/AFL Photos)

Cleo Buttifant

State: NSW/ACT

State League Club: GWS Giants Academy

Community Club: Ainslie/Turvey Park

Date of Birth: 03/05/05

Height: 174cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

A dual sport athlete who has also represented the Australian Emus in international touch football. Showed distinct AFLW potential playing for both the GWS Giants Academy and the Allies this year. Has dazzling pace and displayed a preparedness to take the game on with her run from defence. Averaged 17 disposals in her two games for the Giants in the Coates Talent League and was one of the Allies’ most consistent players at the National Championships averaging 14 disposals and three tackles. Was named among her side’s best against Victoria Metro and Western Australia. Produced a 56cm effort in the standing vertical jump at the Draft Combine which placed her inside the top-ten nationally.

LAUNCESTON, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Cleo Buttifant of the Giants runs the ball during the Coates Talent League Girls round one match between Tasmania Devils and GWS Giants Academy at University of Tasmania Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Launceston, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/AFL Photos)

Georgia Clark

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: Glenorchy/Claremont

Date of Birth: 11/12/05

Height: 173cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Key forward who has caught the eye playing for the Tasmania Devils over the past three years with her strong hands and courage overhead. Reads the cues in the air to make great position as a marking target. Kicked 17 goals and averaged 16 disposals and four marks in the Coates Talent League this year to earn Team of the Year honours for the second consecutive season. Was also prominent for the Allies at the National Championships over the past two years. Only turned 18 years of age in December so still has plenty of upside.

LAUNCESTON, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Georgia Clark of the Devils ta during the Coates Talent League Girls round one match between Tasmania Devils and GWS Giants Academy at University of Tasmania Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Launceston, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/AFL Photos)

Georgie Cleaver

State: Western Australia

State League Club: East Fremantle

Community Club: Rossmoyne

Date of Birth: 14/08/05

Height: 181cm

Nominated Draft State: Western Australia

A dual sport elite athlete who is a member of the AFL National Academy and the Australian U19 netball team. Represented the Australia U18 team against the U23 All Stars at Marvel Stadium and was impressive in the ruck with 13 disposals and 11 hitouts. Played for Western Australia in the opening game of the National Championships against South Australia and amassed 19 disposals and four tackles in defence. Missed the final two games of the Championships due to representing Australia in netball at the youth Commonwealth Games. A left footer who is both strong in the air and clean below her knees, she also starred for East Fremantle at senior level this year.

Lucy Cronin

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Kew Comets

Date of Birth: 05/10/05

Height: 177cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Tall defender who breaks the lines with her dash and dare from the back half. Finished the year strongly as a key member of the Oakleigh Chargers' premiership team in the Coates Talent League after recovering from an ACL injury last year. Played 13 matches and averaged 12.6 disposals, with one of her standout performances coming the preliminary final win against the Dandenong Stingrays. Was impressive in testing at the Draft Combine, which included a top-ten finish in the 20m sprint with a time of 3.26 seconds.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 8: Lucille Cronin completes the 2km time trial during the 2023 Victoria AFL State Combine at Margaret Court Arena on October 08, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Martin Keep/AFL Photos)

Rania Crozier

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Aspley/Morningside

Date of Birth: 18/11/05

Height: 179cm

Nominated Draft State: Queensland

Mercurial tall forward who is both strong overhead and crafty around the goals, attributes she displayed while representing Queensland at the National Championships. Was among her state’s best in their narrow loss to South Australia and starred in the big win over the Allies where she kicked three goals from her 13 disposals and five marks to be one of the best afield. A member of the 2023 AFL National Academy, she performed well when representing Australia against the U23 All Stars, finishing with 11 disposals at 73 per cent efficiency.

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Rania Crozier of Queensland in action during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Queensland and the Allies at Heritage Bank Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/AFL Photos)

Emily Gough

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Sandringham Dragons

Community Club: East Malvern Knights

Date of Birth: 01/12/05

Height: 179cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Super athletic and versatile player who is clean below the knees and strong overhead. Is capable of playing through the midfield and can also match up on a range of players in defence. Switched onto South Australian star Lauren Young after she had kicked four first-half goals in the National Championships match against Victoria Metro and contained her influence as well as providing rebound. Has excellent game sense and had an impressive year for the Sandringham Dragons in the Coates Talent League, averaging 18 disposals and three marks in ten matches.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 8: Emily Gough completes the 2km time trial during the 2023 Victoria AFL State Combine at Margaret Court Arena on October 08, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Martin Keep/AFL Photos)

Elaine Grigg

State: South Australia

State League Club: Central District

Community Club: Broadview

Date of Birth: 23/12/05

Height: 161cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

A creative forward and midfielder who is quick and elusive as well as strong in the contest. Had an outstanding year winning All Australian honours at the National Championships after averaging 18 disposals and six tackles for the title-winning South Australia team. Also played in a senior premiership with Central District after playing 14 games at that level. The Keynan-born star was also prominent across the AFL’s Multicultural programs in recent years. Recorded a top-ten finish in the agility test at the Draft Combine with a time of 8.58 seconds.

Holly Ifould

State: South Australia

State League Club: South Adelaide

Community Club: Willunga

Date of Birth: 02/09/05

Height: 168cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Outside midfielder who played the wing role extremely well for South Australia during the National Championships, using her running capacity to allow her team to switch play successfully. Was among South Australia’s best players in wins over Western Australia and Victoria Metro and averaged 16 disposals and five marks across the three games. Has played 23 games for South Adelaide at senior level over the past two years and continues to progress with her development.

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 14: Holly Ifould from South Adelaide,SA runs in the 20 metre sprint during the 2023 AFL AFLW Draft Combine at Nazereth College on October 14, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/AFL Photos/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

Kayley Kavanagh

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Calder Cannons

Community Club: Strathmore

Date of Birth: 06/07/05

Height: 169cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Inside midfielder who impressed with her ability to extract the ball at stoppages then use her quick hands and vision to set up the play for her team. Was a consistent performer for Victoria Metro throughout the National Championships, averaging 17.7 disposals, 5.7 clearances and 5.7 tackles to win their MVP award as well as All Australian honours. Was equally prolific for the Calder Cannons in the Coates Talent League, averaging 25 disposals and eight tackles in 11 matches to be rewarded with Team of the Year selection.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Kayley Kavanagh of Vic Metro is tackled during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at Avalon Airport Oval on July 09, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos)

Lila Keck

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Bendigo Pioneers

Community Club: South Bendigo

Date of Birth: 20/10/05

Height: 162cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Small forward and midfielder who plays with great zest and courage and brings real energy to her team with her enthusiasm. Has proven herself to be a clever ball winner with a nice step through congestion and has natural goal sense and footy smarts. Played consistently well for the Bendigo Pioneers in the Coates Talent League, averaging 17 disposals in eight matches, and was prominent for Victoria Country during the National Championships where she averaged 14 disposals and booted three goals. Was lively for the Australia U18 team against the U23 All Stars with 16 disposals and a goal and finished off her year with a top-five finish in the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine. Her time of 7:41 gave an indication of her competitiveness and endurance.

Tunisha Kikoak

State: Tasmania

State League Club: Tasmania Devils

Community Club: North Launceston

Date of Birth: 12/05/05

Height: 179cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Versatile and athletic tall player who has expanded her game over the past two seasons playing in the ruck and forward and has also shown real potential with her dash from defence. Impressed for the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League this year averaging 13 disposals and 14 hitouts across 11 matches and has represented the Allies at the National Championships across the past two years. Featured among the Allies’ best against Victoria Metro this year with her long kicking on the run a feature of her game.

Tunisha Kikoak during AFL Academy Girls and Under 23 All-Stars match on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Evie Long

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Sandgate

Date of Birth: 22/08/05

Height: 174cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Rangy half forward who was a star junior and overcame injury to showcase her best in an eye-catching game for Queensland against the Allies at the National Championships, kicking three goals from 13 disposals and laying five tackles. Her results at the Draft Combine were impressive, finishing fourth in the 2km time trial with a time of 7:25 as well as a top-10 result in the Agility test with a time of 8.70 seconds.

Evie Long in action during the U18 National Championships match between Queensland and the Allies at Heritage Bank Stadium on August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Bianca Lyne

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Tyabb

Date of Birth: 06/04/05

Height: 174cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Super athletic tall defender who uses her natural leap and running capacity to great effect. Continued her development this year as a member of the AFL National Academy and played three matches for Victoria Country during the National Championships. Was a consistent performer at Coates Talent League for the Dandenong Stingrays and then showcased her running capacity at the Draft Combine with her 7:21 on the 2km time trial the fourth-fastest time recorded since the inception of the AFLW Draft Combine.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Bianca Lyne of the AFLW Academy poses for a photo during the 2023 AFL Academy Girls Jumper Presentation Function at the Mercure Albert Park on June 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

Sienna McMullen

State: Queensland

State League Club: Gold Coast Suns Academy

Community Club: Bond University/Burleigh

Date of Birth: 15/07/05

Height: 165cm

Nominated Draft State: Queensland

Midfielder who can play on the wing to use her burst of speed to open up the play. Was a member of the AFL National Academy this year and excelled for the Australian U18 team against the U23 All Stars, having 18 disposals and six tackles being one of her team’s best players. Was a consistent performer for Queensland at the National Championships and was among her side’s best players against Victoria Country with 16 disposals, seven marks and four tackles.

Learn More 01:59

Sophie Peters

State: Queensland

State League Club: Brisbane Lions Academy

Community Club: Maroochydore

Date of Birth: 12/03/05

Nominated Draft State: Queensland

Classy player with clean hands and good fundamental skills by hand and foot. Transitioned from playing soccer as a junior and has quickly established herself as an AFLW prospect. Was among Queensland’s best players against both South Australia and Victoria Country during the National Championships and was prominent for the Australia U18 team against the U23 All Stars at Marvel Stadium.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Sophie Peters (left) and Mikayla Williamson in action during the AFLW Academy training session at The Hangar on January 20, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

Alyssia Pisano

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Eastern Ranges

Community Club: Rowville Knights

Date of Birth: 01/07/05

Height: 162cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Small forward who is a powerful and dynamic left-foot kick. Overcome an ACL injury in her 17th year to play some outstanding football across the 2023 season, kicking 46 goals across 20 matches in the talent pathway. She was rewarded for a stellar campaign for the Eastern Ranges with selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year and booted two majors for Australia against the U23 All Stars. Is very good one-on-one and uses her footy smarts and positioning to win the ball. Also has a good burst of speed and is hard to stop when she gets on the goal side of her opponent.

Learn More 00:55

Jessica Rentsch

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: GWV Rebels

Community Club: Penshurst

Date of Birth: 10/11/05

Height: 170cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Versatile and athletic player who overcame the setback of a serious leg break in the AFLW Futures game last year to make a great recovery in 2023. Played consistent football for the GWV Rebels, Victoria Country and Australia throughout the year. A resilient type who is blessed with dazzling speed, she breaks the lines whether playing in defence or through the midfield. A strong and aggressive player, she averaged 14.4 disposals and 5.3 tackles for the Rebels in the Coates Talent League. Capped off a great comeback year with a dominant final-round performance against the Bendigo Pioneers where she amassed 27 disposals and kicked three goals.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Jessica Rentsch of VIC Country gets tackled by Olivia Wolmarans of Western Australia during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Pentanet Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/AFL Photos)

Jemma Rigoni

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Oakleigh Chargers

Community Club: Ashburton

Date of Birth: 04/06/04

Height: 172cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Left-footed winger with a dazzling burst of speed who overcame an ACL injury in 2022 to play some exciting football for the Oakleigh Chargers this year. Averaged 12 disposals and three marks in 11 matches in the Coates Talent League for the premiership-winning team. Recorded the fifth-fastest time in the 20m sprint at the Draft Combine with an effort of 3.17 seconds. Is the daughter of former Melbourne midfielder Guy Rigoni and is eligible to be selected by the Demons under the father-daughter rule.

Jemma Rigoni in action during a Coates Talent League Girls preliminary final between Dandenong Stingrays and Oakleigh Chargers on September 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Marnie Robinson

State: NSW-ACT

State League Club: Sydney Swans Academy

Community Club: UTS Bats/Newcastle City Blue

Date of Birth: 08/06/05

Height: 172cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Defender who intercepts well across half back and is generally very composed with ball in hand. Can match up well on a variety of the opposition team’s dangerous forwards. Was a consistent player for the Allies at the National Championships averaging 11 disposals, four tackles and three rebound 50s to win her team’s MVP award as well as All Australian honours. A natural leader, she captained the Allies and led by example with her competitiveness and work ethic coming to the fore. Another member of the AFL’s National Academy in 2023.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 13: Madison Dodd of Western Australia contests the ball with Marnie Robinson of the Allies during the AFL National Championships U18 match between Allies and Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on August 13, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/AFL Photos)

Charlotte Simpson

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Geelong Cats (VFLW)

Community Club: St Josephs

Date of Birth: 02/03/04

Height: 165cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Continued to develop her game as an inside contested ball winner and stoppage star at VFLW level this year. Shared the Lambert-Pearce Medal as the competition’s best and fairest and also claimed the Debbie Lee Rising Star award after averaging 23 disposals (14 contested), seven clearances and six tackles. Was also very prominent for the U23 All Stars and finished among the team’s best players with 20 disposals in their close win over the Australia U18 team at Marvel Stadium. Is the daughter of former St Kilda and Geelong player Sean Simpson and is eligible to sign with either club under the father-daughter rule.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Charlotte Simpson of the Geelong Cats poses after winning the 2023 Debbie Lee Rising Star Medal during the 2023 VFL and VFLW Awards at Crown Palladium on September 18, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/AFL Photos)

Ella Slocombe

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Claremont

Community Club: Claremont

Date of Birth: 06/12/05

Height: 165cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Small midfielder whose bursts from the middle of the ground were eye-catching for Western Australia during the National Championships. Was among her state’s best players against South Australia and Victoria Country, averaging 15 disposals across her three games. A premiership player with Claremont in her 17th year last season, she played a further six matches this season and averaged 14 disposals. Both her power and endurance were impressive during testing at the Draft Combine. Her running vertical jump of 68cm placed her in the top-10 performers nationally and her 7:52 seconds for the 2km time trial was the quickest of players who tested in Western Australia.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Ella Slocombe of Western Australia runs down the field with the ball during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at on August 19, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/AFL Photos)

Kaitlyn Srhoj

State: Western Australia

State League Club: Peel Thunder

Community Club: Halls Head/Mandurah Mustangs

Date of Birth: 10/07/05

Height: 174cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

A midfielder who has shown she can play on both the outside or inside using her impressive running ability and footy smarts to win the ball. Courageous in her attack on the ball both overhead and at ground level. She was among her state’s best at the National Championships in games against South Australia and the Allies. Averaged 17.3 disposals and five marks across three matches to be rewarded with All Australian honours. Starred in the AFLW Futures Game in 2022 which helped secure selection in the National Academy this year.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Sunshine Heights

Date of Birth: 01/07/05

Height: 178cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Athletically talented forward and midfielder with blistering pace and an exciting natural leap. Returned from wrist and leg injuries to star in her one match for Victoria Metro at this year's National Championships, accumulating 17 disposals and kicking 1.4 against Victoria Country in a performance that reminded scouts of her potential. Confirmed her athletic ability at the Draft Combine with top 10 finishes in the running vertical leap (70cm) and 20m sprint (3.21 seconds).

Kiera Whiley

State: Victoria Metro

State League Club: Western Jets

Community Club: Hillside

Date of Birth: 07/04/05

Height: 172cm

Nominated Draft State: National (all states)

Versatile type who can play on both the inside and outside. A real competitive and consistent performer, she led by example as captain of the Western Jets and was rewarded for her performances with selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year after averaging 17.6 disposals across 11 matches. Also produced strong performances in representative football, playing all three National Championships matches for Victoria Metro and recording 14 disposals for the Australia U18 team in the close loss to the U23 All Stars.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 17: Kiera Whiley of the AFLW Academy poses for a photo during the 2023 AFL Academy Girls Jumper Presentation Function at the Mercure Albert Park on June 17, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos)

Mikayla Williamson

State: Victoria Country

State League Club: Dandenong Stingrays

Community Club: Pines

Date of Birth: 08/05/05

Height: 173cm

Nominated Draft State: Victoria

Smooth moving midfielder who runs her opponents off their feet with her repeat efforts and endurance. Had an outstanding year which included winning All Australian honours at the National Championships along with selection in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year. Had a game-high 26 disposals for the Australia U18 team in their representative match against the U23 All Stars to add to her high-level performances throughout the season. Capped off her year by running an all-time best in the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine with an outstanding 7:09 which blitzed the previous record. Also ranked second overall on the agility test with a time of 8.32 seconds.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Mikayla Williamson of Vic Country runs across the field during the AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at on August 19, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/AFL Photos)

Piper Window

State: South Australia

State League Club: Glenelg

Community Club: Morphettville Park

Date of Birth: 30/07/05

Height: 167cm

Nominated Draft State: South Australia

A prolific ball-winning midfielder who had an outstanding year, which included captaining South Australia to the National Championships title while also taking out the SANFLW best and fairest after a dominant year for Glenelg. A hard-edged contested ball winner who is creative, particularly by hand. Averaged 17.3 disposals, 3.7 clearances and six tackles at the National Championships to be named captain of the All-Australian team. Was a member of the AFL National Academy and served as captain of the Australia U18 team.