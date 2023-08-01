The AFL is pleased to announce that for the first time ever an AFLW Fantasy game will be available for fans to play during the 2023 NAB AFLW Season

The AFL is pleased to announce that for the first time ever an AFLW Fantasy game will be available for fans to play during the 2023 NAB AFLW Season with the chance to win a 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross valued at up to $49,000.

AFLW Fantasy will offer the same experience for fans as the existing AFL Fantasy Classic with salary caps for each team set at $15.5 million for Season 2023, aligned with the existing competition.

Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said it was fantastic to be able to have AFLW Fantasy to promote the competition and engage fans in an innovative way.

“While we are continuing talks with the AFLPA on collective bargaining, one thing we are both aligned on is the importance of promoting the competition, increasing our fan base and building the profiles our AFLW players, said Ms Rogers.

“Our AFL Fantasy Classic has hundreds of thousands of fans currently playing and we wanted to be able to offer those fans and our core AFLW fans an opportunity to engage in this hugely popular digital product for the women’s competition.

“With AFL Fantasy season concluding at the end of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season, fans now can continue their Fantasy enjoyment by setting up leagues with their family and friends for the AFLW Fantasy season

“With all 18 clubs in the competition now, everyone has a team to barrack for and get behind all nine matches each week.

“Fantasy also presents a great opportunity for our AFLW fans to engage with the game in new ways, with AFLW Fantasy an easy and fun way to experience our great game, as well as our AFLW Tipping which will continue again in 2023.

AFLPA General Manager Communications and Commercial Michael Jamison said: "We’re committed to showcasing our AFLW athletes and as we work towards professionalism for AFLW players, it’s vital the industry keeps investing in ways to grow the game beyond the field.

“AFLW fans are a passionate and connected group, and the creation of a W fantasy competition will add another exciting element for existing as well as new supporters.”

Ms Rogers also acknowledged the AFL's partners for their support of AFLW Fantasy.

“We could not bring these products to life without the help of our technology partner, Telstra who continue to support us and collaborate on innovative ways to engage our fans.

“I would also like to thank Toyota for their generous prize and their continued support of AFLW.”

The AFLW Fantasy game will follow the same team structure as AFLW, with 16 players on the field, and 5 on the bench.



The scoring system will be the same as the men’s model with three trades per week available and a rolling lock out.



AFLW Fantasy will be available on AFL.com.au as well as within the existing AFL Fantasy App.

AFLW Fantasy Model