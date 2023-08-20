Breann Moody poses for a photo during Carlton's official team photo day on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCKS are important players in Fantasy. You may only have one on field, with one on the bench, but they can be a source of consistent points due to the role.

Last season, five rucks averaged more than the top defender while just one forward was better than the No.1 Fantasy ruck.

Hitouts are worth one point in Fantasy. These statistics help build scores. It's the work a ruck can do around the ground as they move from contest to contest that will make them valuable Fantasy players.

Last season, the top five Fantasy rucks averaged nine or more disposals and three or more tackles to go with the hitouts that keep their scores ticking over.

Top 20 averaging players in S7

Fantasy coaches will note that Breann Moody (RUC, $1,085,000) has been the best Fantasy ruck of the last three seasons. Last year's average of 77.1 was an improvement on 71.8 that ranked the Blue as the best of all available rucks in AFLW Fantasy.

Moody averaged 22.8 hitouts in season seven, ranking her third, but what made her the top ruck was her average of 11.2 disposals and 2.8 marks per game that had her ahead of her rivals.

Gabby Seymour (RUC, $1,005,000) ranked seventh on average for hitouts, but among the top rucks was the biggest ball-winner, averaging 12.8 disposals for season seven. Seymour's 3.5 tackles also added to her scoring.

Player

Team

S8 Price

S7 Games

S7 Avg

Breann Moody

Blues

$1,085,000

10

77.1

Gabby Seymour

Tigers

$1,005,000

10

71.4

Alice Edmonds

Bulldogs

$1,003,000

10

71.3

Mim Strom

Dockers

$953,000

10

67.7

Caitlin Gould

Crows

$946,000

10

67.2

Tahlia Hickie

Lions

$906,000

10

64.4

Olivia Fuller

Cats

$842,000

10

59.8

Lucy Wales

Hawks

$832,000

10

59.1

Sarah Lakay

Eagles

$829,000

10

58.9

Lauren Bella

Suns

$792,000

10

56.3

Kimberley Rennie

Kangaroos

$768,000

9

54.6

Montana McKinnon

Crows

$725,000

8

51.5

Lauren Pearce

Demons

$723,000

9

51.4

Elizabeth McGrath

Kangaroos

$621,000

3

51.3

Stephanie Wales

Bombers

$688,000

10

48.9

Erin McKinnon

Saints

$600,000

5

47.4

Ally Morphett

Swans

$647,000

9

46

Jessica Good

Blues

$636,000

10

45.2

Simone Nalder

Saints

$595,000

6

42.3

Olivia Levicki

Power

$583,000

10

41.4


Biggest improvers in S7

There was a changing of the guard at the Bulldogs last season with Alice Edmonds (RUC, $1,003,000) taking the reins from Celine Moody (FWD, $632,000), sister of Breann. The pair shared the duties in season six, but a change saw Edmonds average the most hitouts (26.2) in the competition and enjoy the biggest Fantasy differential of all rucks and the second most across the league.

Opportunity presented itself for Sarah Lakay (RUC, $829,000) to cement herself as West Coast's No.1 ruck. Lakay averaged 24.8 hitouts to increase her season-on-season average by more than 26 points to rank as the ninth best Fantasy ruck in the game. Similarly, Liv Fuller (RUC, $842,000) ranked seventh after becoming the preferred ruck for the Cats.

Player

Team

Price

S6 Avg

S7 Avg

S6-S7 Difference

Alice Edmonds

Bulldogs

$1,003,000

34.2

71.3

37.1

Sarah Lakay

Eagles

$829,000

32.6

58.9

26.3

Liv Fuller

Cats

$842,000

35.4

59.8

24.4

Mim Strom

Dockers

$953,000

53.2

67.7

14.5

Kimberley Rennie

Kangaroos

$768,000

40.9

54.6

13.7

Caitlin Gould

Crows

$946,000

54.1

67.2

13.1

Ally Morphett

Swans

$647,000

34.1

46

11.9

Erin McKinnon

Saints

$600,000

35.8

47.4

11.6

Lauren Bella

Suns

$792,000

45.4

56.3

10.9

Montana McKinnon

Crows

$725,000

42.8

51.5

8.7


Best ruck debutants in S7

One of season seven's expansion clubs, Hawthorn, were forced to go with a debutant, Lucy Wales (RUC, $832,000), to carry the ruck load. Sharing the duties in round one, Wales' ruck partner Tamara Luke (FWD, $319,000) went down with an ACL injury in round two, meaning Wales' debut season was spent primarily at ruck contests.

She ranked 12th for average hitouts and proved to be a competitor by averaging 4.4 tackles. Wales was the eighth best Fantasy ruck for total points.

Twin sister Steph Wales (RUC, $688,000) also played every game of the season and was Essendon's primary ruck in its first AFLW season.

Player

Team

Price

S7 Games

S7 Average

Lucy Wales

Hawks

$832,000

10

59.1

Elizabeth McGrath

Kangaroos

$621,000

3

51.3

Steph Wales

Bombers

$688,000

10

48.9

Simone Nalder

Saints

$595,000

6

42.3

Olivia Levicki

Power

$583,000

10

41.4