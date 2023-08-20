Who were the best Fantasy rucks from the last AFLW season?

Breann Moody poses for a photo during Carlton's official team photo day on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RUCKS are important players in Fantasy. You may only have one on field, with one on the bench, but they can be a source of consistent points due to the role.

Last season, five rucks averaged more than the top defender while just one forward was better than the No.1 Fantasy ruck.

Hitouts are worth one point in Fantasy. These statistics help build scores. It's the work a ruck can do around the ground as they move from contest to contest that will make them valuable Fantasy players.

Last season, the top five Fantasy rucks averaged nine or more disposals and three or more tackles to go with the hitouts that keep their scores ticking over.

Top 20 averaging players in S7

Fantasy coaches will note that Breann Moody (RUC, $1,085,000) has been the best Fantasy ruck of the last three seasons. Last year's average of 77.1 was an improvement on 71.8 that ranked the Blue as the best of all available rucks in AFLW Fantasy.

Moody averaged 22.8 hitouts in season seven, ranking her third, but what made her the top ruck was her average of 11.2 disposals and 2.8 marks per game that had her ahead of her rivals.

Gabby Seymour (RUC, $1,005,000) ranked seventh on average for hitouts, but among the top rucks was the biggest ball-winner, averaging 12.8 disposals for season seven. Seymour's 3.5 tackles also added to her scoring.

Player Team S8 Price S7 Games S7 Avg Breann Moody Blues $1,085,000 10 77.1 Gabby Seymour Tigers $1,005,000 10 71.4 Alice Edmonds Bulldogs $1,003,000 10 71.3 Mim Strom Dockers $953,000 10 67.7 Caitlin Gould Crows $946,000 10 67.2 Tahlia Hickie Lions $906,000 10 64.4 Olivia Fuller Cats $842,000 10 59.8 Lucy Wales Hawks $832,000 10 59.1 Sarah Lakay Eagles $829,000 10 58.9 Lauren Bella Suns $792,000 10 56.3 Kimberley Rennie Kangaroos $768,000 9 54.6 Montana McKinnon Crows $725,000 8 51.5 Lauren Pearce Demons $723,000 9 51.4 Elizabeth McGrath Kangaroos $621,000 3 51.3 Stephanie Wales Bombers $688,000 10 48.9 Erin McKinnon Saints $600,000 5 47.4 Ally Morphett Swans $647,000 9 46 Jessica Good Blues $636,000 10 45.2 Simone Nalder Saints $595,000 6 42.3 Olivia Levicki Power $583,000 10 41.4



Biggest improvers in S7

There was a changing of the guard at the Bulldogs last season with Alice Edmonds (RUC, $1,003,000) taking the reins from Celine Moody (FWD, $632,000), sister of Breann. The pair shared the duties in season six, but a change saw Edmonds average the most hitouts (26.2) in the competition and enjoy the biggest Fantasy differential of all rucks and the second most across the league.

Opportunity presented itself for Sarah Lakay (RUC, $829,000) to cement herself as West Coast's No.1 ruck. Lakay averaged 24.8 hitouts to increase her season-on-season average by more than 26 points to rank as the ninth best Fantasy ruck in the game. Similarly, Liv Fuller (RUC, $842,000) ranked seventh after becoming the preferred ruck for the Cats.

Player Team Price S6 Avg S7 Avg S6-S7 Difference Alice Edmonds Bulldogs $1,003,000 34.2 71.3 37.1 Sarah Lakay Eagles $829,000 32.6 58.9 26.3 Liv Fuller Cats $842,000 35.4 59.8 24.4 Mim Strom Dockers $953,000 53.2 67.7 14.5 Kimberley Rennie Kangaroos $768,000 40.9 54.6 13.7 Caitlin Gould Crows $946,000 54.1 67.2 13.1 Ally Morphett Swans $647,000 34.1 46 11.9 Erin McKinnon Saints $600,000 35.8 47.4 11.6 Lauren Bella Suns $792,000 45.4 56.3 10.9 Montana McKinnon Crows $725,000 42.8 51.5 8.7



Best ruck debutants in S7

One of season seven's expansion clubs, Hawthorn, were forced to go with a debutant, Lucy Wales (RUC, $832,000), to carry the ruck load. Sharing the duties in round one, Wales' ruck partner Tamara Luke (FWD, $319,000) went down with an ACL injury in round two, meaning Wales' debut season was spent primarily at ruck contests.

She ranked 12th for average hitouts and proved to be a competitor by averaging 4.4 tackles. Wales was the eighth best Fantasy ruck for total points.

Twin sister Steph Wales (RUC, $688,000) also played every game of the season and was Essendon's primary ruck in its first AFLW season.