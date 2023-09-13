Chloe Molloy's impact in just two games for Sydney has been profound, according to coach Scott Gowans

Chloe Molloy celebrates a goal during the round one match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney on September 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Scott Gowans says he 'loves it' when superstar Chloe Molloy is the subject of close checking in the AFLW due to the opportunities it affords her teammates.

Molloy's influence in her first two games at the club since crossing from Collingwood has been profound both on and off the field for the much-improved Swans, who have hailed her impact with her milestone 50th game away to Brisbane approaching on Sunday.

The two-time All-Australian shifted the momentum in the Swans' favour for their historic first AFLW win against Greater Western Sydney in round one and is allowing others, like the prolific Laura Gardiner, to get off the chain as teams try to nullify her influence directly.

"It's huge. That's the advantage. We love it when teams go to Chloe because it brings others in. It just gives the others opportunity to attack the game," Gowans said.

"Chloe knows that's part of her role and she does it really well. We give her full license to organise, because she reads the game so well."

Forward Rebecca Privitelli is one of those players to benefit.

"The biggest impact Chloe's had on the group is her ability to bring her teammates along with her," Privitelli said.

"She's an awesome player on the field, we all see how talented she is but the maturity she brings and leadership she brings to the group she really has an impact on some of the younger players, that's where I see the biggest impact she has for us."

The Swans' progression has been one of the highlights of the opening two rounds of the season with their inaugural win over the Giants followed up by a spirited performance against Geelong.

While they lost to the Cats by 27 points, it was a major improvement from the 75-point hammering they suffered against them in round 10 last season.

"The DNA and culture and how you handle certain moments in game, a lot of that has improved. It's to do with the time we've had to train as a unit. The forward leading patterns and the backs, their anticipation in a team defence whereas last year it was so rushed, we just couldn't put those things together. That's probably the big difference," Gowans said.

Privitelli, 28, has been a focal point for the Swans up forward with her seven marks inside 50 across the first two rounds the equal third best haul across the League.

She said the quality coming through at Sydney is keeping her on her toes.

"I'm certainly not getting any younger and some of these girls coming up they've got plenty of talent and they're learning what hard work means so there's plenty of pressure there," she said.

"It's certainly good to get your hands on it, I've got to play to my strengths a little bit, it's something I pride my game on. There are other areas of my game I've got to work on but as long as we're getting the ball inside 50, that should come together."

Rebecca Privitelli celebrates a goal during the round one AFLW match between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney at North Sydney Oval on September 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Last year's No.1 draft pick Montana Ham is back in full training but is still another week away from returning from injury for her first game of the season.

The Swans will make their first trip to Queensland for an AFLW clash this weekend when they take on 2021 premier Brisbane in another stern test.

"You've just got to admire their program. We had a go at some Brisbane players for that very reason, to get a bit of that great program into ours," Gowans said.

"Nothing but respect for them. I'd much rather play the Brisbanes, Melbournes and Adelaides each week to be honest. I think it hastens your development as a club. We want every game we play to be hard and tough so we can get to where we want to get to quicker."