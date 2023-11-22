The NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday as part of its four-day journey across Queensland

Brisbane Lions AFLW player Shannon Campbell (centre/left) and Head of AFL Queensland Trisha Squires (centre/right) join Wilston Grange junior footballers today to welcome the 2023 NAB AFLW Premiership Cup Tour to Brisbane. Photos: Jono Laird

Officially welcoming the Cup was Head of AFL Queensland Trisha Squires, AFLW Brisbane Lions defender and former Wilston Grange AFC junior player Shannon Campbell and a host of up-and-coming junior footballers from Wilston Grange AFC.



Whilst in Queensland, the Cup has greeted students at AFL Cape York House for Girls and Freshwater State School in Cairns before visiting the sandy shores of Palm Cove.



The AFLW Premiership Cup will tour Brisbane today with stops at Moreton Bay Girls College NAB AFL Auskick Centre, and Brighton Homes Arena for the Brisbane Lions AFLW Open Training session tonight from 4:30pm.



Tomorrow, the Cup will travel to Ipswich where it will visit Ipswich Girls Grammar with former student and Brisbane Lions AFLW star Dakota Davidson dropping in to inspire the next generation of school footballers.



The silverware will then return to Victoria on Friday and travel down the Princes highway for a day trip to Geelong where it will visit Ceres Primary School and Great Ocean Road’s scenic sites before arriving at the 2023 NAB AFLW Preliminary Final at IKON Park on Sunday November 26.