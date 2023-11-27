The AFLW's night of nights kicks off at 7.30pm AEDT on Monday - who will be crowned the comp's best and fairest?

The general scene from the S7 W Awards in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLW'S best and fairest winner will be crowned at the W Awards on Monday night, and you can catch all the action live and free on AFL.com.au.

The ceremony kicks off at 7.30pm AEDT with a performance from Amy Shark before the awards get underway.

The All-Australian team and Rising Star will be revealed before the competition's best and fairest is crowned.

Learn More The 2023 W Awards

Key Timings & Broadcast - all times AEDT

6:00pm - Coral carpet arrivals commence

7:30pm - Live broadcast commences on Fox Footy, KAYO and afl.com.au

7:30pm - Amy Shark performance

7:40pm - McClelland Trophy presentation

7:50pm - BHP Community Coach of the Year Award ​

7:55pm - AFLW Leading Goal Kicker Award

8:05pm - AFLW Umpires Rising Star Award

8:10pm - AFLW Rising Star announced

8:15pm - All-Australian presentation

8:45pm - 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest live vote count commences

9:00pm - Toyota Mark of the Year announced

9:25pm - rebel Goal of the Year announced

9:50pm - 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest winner announced