THE AFLW'S best and fairest winner will be crowned at the W Awards on Monday night, and you can catch all the action live and free on AFL.com.au.
The ceremony kicks off at 7.30pm AEDT with a performance from Amy Shark before the awards get underway.
The All-Australian team and Rising Star will be revealed before the competition's best and fairest is crowned.
Key Timings & Broadcast - all times AEDT
6:00pm - Coral carpet arrivals commence
7:30pm - Live broadcast commences on Fox Footy, KAYO and afl.com.au
7:30pm - Amy Shark performance
7:40pm - McClelland Trophy presentation
7:50pm - BHP Community Coach of the Year Award
7:55pm - AFLW Leading Goal Kicker Award
8:05pm - AFLW Umpires Rising Star Award
8:10pm - AFLW Rising Star announced
8:15pm - All-Australian presentation
8:45pm - 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest live vote count commences
9:00pm - Toyota Mark of the Year announced
9:25pm - rebel Goal of the Year announced
9:50pm - 2023 AFLW Best and Fairest winner announced