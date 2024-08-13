Sign up NOW for AFLW Tipping in 2024 and challenge your friends and family

THE NAB AFL Women's season is just around the corner, and that means the return of the official AFLW Tipping competition for 2024.

AFLW Tipping will be huge this year with more than $12,000 in prizes on offer for the best tipsters throughout the season.

The overall winner of the AFLW Tipping competition at the end of the home and away season will take home $7500 in cash, thanks to Maple, while second gets $1000 and third, fourth and fifth places each win $500.

There's also a weekly prize for the best tipster of an AFLW Sherrin, valued at $220.

With the NAB AFLW season kicking off on Friday, August 30, there's no better time to get your friends, family and colleagues together in your own competition to find out who is the tipping guru.

