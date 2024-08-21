Brianna Davey is facing a race against time to be fit for Collingwood's round one clash with Sydney

Collingwood skipper Brianna Davey ahead of the 2024 AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Brianna Davey has detailed the "mental challenge" of her rehab from an ankle reconstruction that has her racing the clock to play in the AFLW season opener next week.

Davey, who has been with the Pies since 2020, underwent surgery in the off-season but is hopeful she will be fit for round one.

"I'm tracking alright," Davey told AFL.com.au.

"I hopefully will get up for round one, but since the last season I had a little ankle reco and there's been a few little blips. But hopefully, yeah, up and about for round one and if not, early in the season somewhere."

Davey is no stranger to injuries and rehabilitation, having suffered two ACLs across her AFLW career. But this one has been a little trickier to manage for the star.

"This one's been a little bit challenging, just because there's been ups and downs, and I probably could have been back a little bit earlier," Davey said.

"I've done two knees, so I have been through the works, but you've sort of know, you've got a timeline, so you know what's ahead of you. This one has sort of been like 'Oh you're back, oh nope, now you're not'. So, it's been a bit more of a mental challenge I reckon."

Brianna Davey in action during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Remaining fresh and injury-free throughout the mid-week footy period is front of mind for Davey. Collingwood will contend with a four-day break within the first month of the season, playing Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena in Queensland on Friday, September 13 before returning to Ikon Park to face West Coast the following Tuesday.

"It will be interesting to see how different teams handle it and we might see some interesting results in those three weeks," Davey said.

"Obviously, injury factor is a big one. I feel like in the AFLW, such a short season, trying to keep injury free and keep fresh is a big one."

Bri Davey during the 2024 AFLW Captain's Day at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Davey is also excited at the introduction of Score Assist into the AFLW this season, smart ball technology allowing for score reviews to take place for the first time in the women's game.

"I think it will bring a new element to the game. Obviously, the umpires do a great job with their decision making, but I think it's just going to help them make those decisions, especially those close ones," Davey said.

"I'm actually really pumped to see how that comes out. Obviously, there's still the natural parts of the game where umpires will be making the call and the final decision won't be on the ball tracker, but it will be interesting."

Collingwood will launch the season against Sydney on Friday, August 30 at North Sydney Oval, and the club is ready for the parochial Sydney crowd.

"It sounds pretty cliché, but I think wherever you play, it doesn't matter. You bring a style of footy and have a crack, you come with intent, and I think the results take care of themselves," Davey said.

"Sydney, they put on a great show up there, and they always have a really solid crowd. I played there last year, and I thought it was probably one of the best set up games that I've seen.

"But I'm really excited. When you play, as soon as you start, that external noise usually blurs anyway, but I know we'll get a pretty strong Magpie Army presence there."