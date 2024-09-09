The coaches' votes are in for week two of the 2024 season

Anne Hatchard celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE duo Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff have moved to a share of the lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after the Crows pair picked up nine votes each for the second week in a row.

Hatchard and Marinoff were voted joint best-on-ground in Adelaide's win over Fremantle on Sunday to move to 18 votes for the season, one ahead of North Melbourne's Ash Riddell, who picked up eight votes this week after nine in week one.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Four players picked up a perfect 10 from the weekend; Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle, Essendon's Maddy Prespakis, Gold Coast's Charlie Rowbottom and Brisbane's Ally Anderson, who broke the AFLW record for disposals on Saturday with 43 against Melbourne.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

10 Julia Teakle (PORT)

7 Cheyenne Hammond (PORT)

5 Maria Moloney (PORT)

4 Ellie Blackburn (WB)

3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)

1 Teagan Germech (PORT)

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Ally Anderson (BL)

5 Breanna Koenen (BL)

5 Dakota Davidson (BL)

5 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)

3 Tahlia Hickie (BL)

2 Isabel Dawes (BL)

West Coast v Essendon

10 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

8 Maddison Gay (ESS)

5 Beth Schilling (WCE)

4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)

2 Stephanie Cain (ESS)

1 Mikayla Western (WCE)

Collingwood v Hawthorn

9 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)

7 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

6 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)

6 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

1 Lucy Wales (HAW)

1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney

6 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)

5 Grace Egan (RICH)

5 Katie Brennan (RICH)

4 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

4 Eilish O'Dowd (GWS)

4 Alyce Parker (GWS)

1 Cambridge McCormick (GWS)

1 Monique Conti (RICH)

Gold Coast v Carlton

10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

8 Abbie McKay (CARL)

4 Keeley Sherar (CARL)

4 Daisy D'Arcy (GCFC)

3 Mimi Hill (CARL)

1 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)

North Melbourne v Geelong

8 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

7 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

3 Mikayla Bowen (GEEL)

2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)

2 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

St Kilda v Sydney

9 Tyanna Smith (STK)

5 Nicola Stevens (STK)

4 Laura Gardiner (SYD)

4 Jaimee Lambert (STK)

4 Sofia Hurley (SYD)

3 Molly McDonald (STK)

1 Paige Trudgeon (STK)

Fremantle v Adelaide

9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

5 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)

5 Madison Newman (ADEL)

1 Ashleigh Brazill (FRE)

1 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)

LEADERBOARD

18 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)

18 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)

17 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)

16 Ally Anderson (BL)

16 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)

15 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)

15 Amy McDonald (GEEL)

14 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)

14 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)

13 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)

13 Abbie McKay (CARL)

12 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)

12 Alyce Parker (GWS)

12 Tyanna Smith (STK)

11 Monique Conti (RICH)

10 Kate Hore (MELB)

10 Madison Prespakis (ESS)

10 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)

10 Julia Teakle (PORT)

10 Aine Tighe (FRE)

10 Eliza West (HAW)