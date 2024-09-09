Anne Hatchard celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE duo Anne Hatchard and Ebony Marinoff have moved to a share of the lead in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award after the Crows pair picked up nine votes each for the second week in a row.

Hatchard and Marinoff were voted joint best-on-ground in Adelaide's win over Fremantle on Sunday to move to 18 votes for the season, one ahead of North Melbourne's Ash Riddell, who picked up eight votes this week after nine in week one.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Four players picked up a perfect 10 from the weekend; Port Adelaide's Julia Teakle, Essendon's Maddy Prespakis, Gold Coast's Charlie Rowbottom and Brisbane's Ally Anderson, who broke the AFLW record for disposals on Saturday with 43 against Melbourne.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

10 Julia Teakle (PORT)
7 Cheyenne Hammond (PORT)
5 Maria Moloney (PORT)
4 Ellie Blackburn (WB)
3 Isabelle Pritchard (WB)
1 Teagan Germech (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:08

    AFLW Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:50

    Teakle's towering show brings fantastic four

    Brynn Teakle delivers a stunning performance with four goals and a host of strong marks

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs' press conference after week two’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Power clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 03:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFLW
  • 00:28

    Brutal collision leaves Cuthbertson wounded

    Janelle Cuthbertson comes from the ground after copping a heavy hit

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    Star Dog dazed after heavy fire

    Ellie Blackburn receives medical attention following a big hit on the wing

    AFLW
  • 00:39

    Terrific Teakle strikes twice

    Julia Teakle nails back-to-back goals in the second term as the Power continue their electric start

    AFLW
  • 00:34

    Bulldog blunder gives Power fast start

    Kirsty Lamb drills a great goal against her former team with help from an error on the goal line by Elle Bennetts

    AFLW

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Ally Anderson (BL)
5 Breanna Koenen (BL)
5 Dakota Davidson (BL)
5 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)
3 Tahlia Hickie (BL)
2 Isabel Dawes (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:10

    AFLW Mini-Match: Melbourne v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:33

    Anderson flexes her muscles in record-breaking showing

    Ally Anderson makes history collecting 43 disposals to set a new benchmark to chase in a single AFLW game

    AFLW
  • 05:17

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 05:03

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after week two’s match against Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 04:14

    AFLW Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Demons and Lions clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:54

    Davidson double downs Dees

    Dakota Davidson puts the game to bed after kicking two snags in two minutes

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Pisano lives up to hype with debut goal

    Alyssia Pisano finds herself on the end of a great build-up resulting in a major in her first game of AFLW

    AFLW
  • 00:29

    Svarc adds more spark with reward for effort

    Ruby Svarc punches through another major leaving an uphill battle for the Dees

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Smith pulls trigger from some distance

    Taylor Smith takes full advantage of the free kick to deposit home a beauty from long range

    AFLW

West Coast v Essendon

10 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
8 Maddison Gay (ESS)
5 Beth Schilling (WCE)
4 Georgia Nanscawen (ESS)
2 Stephanie Cain (ESS)
1 Mikayla Western (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:13

    AFLW Mini-Match: West Coast v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 08:18

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Essendon

    AFLW
  • 07:37

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after week two’s match against West Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:18

    AFLW Highlights: West Coast v Essendon

    The Eagles and Bombers clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Alexander stuns crowd with jaw-dropping finish

    Sophie Alexander makes the sherrin talk with a tidy piece of work leaving Mineral Resources Park speechless

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Williamson puts her soccer skills to the test

    Lily-Rose Williamson toe-pokes it into the back of the net to notch her first goal in the big time

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Adams swarmed after snatching career first

    Chloe Adams makes the Eagles pay full price after a costly turnover leads to her first AFLW goal

    AFLW
  • 00:28

    Gough gifted milestone moment

    Emily Gough jams home her first career goal after being handed a free kick in the marking contest

    AFLW

Collingwood v Hawthorn

9 Jasmine Fleming (HAW)
7 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
6 Tilly Lucas-Rodd (HAW)
6 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
1 Lucy Wales (HAW)
1 Sarah Rowe (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:42

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after week two’s match against Collingwood

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after week two’s match against Hawthorn

    AFLW
  • 10:18

    AFLW Mini-Match: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:26

    AFLW Highlights: Collingwood v Hawthorn

    The Magpies and Hawks clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:57

    Horror few minutes for Hawks with two guns hurt

    Hawthorn suffers two injury concerns in the final quarter with Casey Sherriff hurting her lower leg and Aine McDonagh copping a brutal knee to the face

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Hawks scoring goals for fun with so much style

    Hawthorn continues to look super dangerous as Aine McDonagh, Mikayla Williamson and Bridie Hipwell all contribute dazzling majors

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Campbell scrambles it forward for sweet snag

    Grace Campbell conjures a much-needed major for the Magpies after some quick thinking in front of goal

    AFLW
  • 00:43

    Gilroy celebrates in style after stunning second

    Aileen Gilroy does it again with a super finish from distance to get her teammates up and about

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Williamson wheels away before West comes out best

    Mikayla Williamson burns off her opponent before driving the footy inside 50 where Eliza West finishes with class

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Gilroy’s rocket from 50 travels for miles

    Milestone woman Aileen Gilroy launches an absolute mammoth effort from distance that soars through the big sticks

    AFLW

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney

6 Ellie McKenzie (RICH)
5 Grace Egan (RICH)
5 Katie Brennan (RICH)
4 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
4 Eilish O'Dowd (GWS)
4 Alyce Parker (GWS)
1 Cambridge McCormick (GWS)
1 Monique Conti (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:14

    AFLW Mini-Match: Richmond v GWS

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 05:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after week two’s match against GWS

    AFLW
  • 05:12

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after week two’s match against Richmond

    AFLW
  • 04:57

    AFLW Highlights: Richmond v GWS

    The Tigers and Giants clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Pauga pops up as Giants keep knocking

    GWS continues to mount a late comeback as Mikayla Pauga lands a superb goal in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Running with Giants: Brazendale benefits

    GWS charges forward with pace and shares the footy around to set up a goal for Madison Brazendale

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Goldsworthy gives it back to crowd after sweet shot

    GWS star Zarlie Goldsworthy strikes one perfectly and lets the Richmond faithful know all about it

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Brilliant Brennan pulling all the strings early

    Katie Brennan looks like she’s primed for a big afternoon with a pair of strong marks to go alongside an assist in the first term

    AFLW

Gold Coast v Carlton

10 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
8 Abbie McKay (CARL)
4 Keeley Sherar (CARL)
4 Daisy D'Arcy (GCFC)
3 Mimi Hill (CARL)
1 Madeleine Guerin (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:12

    AFLW Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:35

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after week two’s match against Gold Coast

    AFLW
  • 04:32

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after week two’s match against Carlton

    AFLW
  • 05:27

    AFLW Highlights: Gold Coast v Carlton

    The Suns and Blues clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:58

    AFLW last two mins: Suns v Blues

    The thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Carlton in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 01:41

    ‘Score Assist’ confirms dramatic late goal

    The Blues hit the front deep into the final term as Madeleine Guerin’s slick effort is ticked off by new smart ball technology

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Set the Moody: Brea’s back-with-the-flight pluck

    Breann Moody reels in an impressive mark in the goalsquare and makes no mistake with the finish

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Whitfort wows with sizzling strike

    Claudia Whitfort gets her teammates up and about after drilling a beauty from a tough angle

    AFLW
  • 00:37

    Plenty of pepper in this Skepper opener

    Keeley Skepper manages to squeeze through the game’s first goal after a frantic scramble for the footy

    AFLW

North Melbourne v Geelong

8 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
8 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
7 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
3 Mikayla Bowen (GEEL)
2 Nina Morrison (GEEL)
2 Emma Kearney (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 06:29

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after week two’s match against Nth Melbourne

    AFLW
  • 01:54

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Kangaroos

    Watch Nth Melbourne's press conference after week two’s match against Geelong

    AFLW
  • 12:24

    AFLW Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:40

    AFLW Highlights: North Melbourne v Geelong

    The Kangaroos and Cats clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 02:56

    AFLW last two mins: Kangaroos v Cats

    The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Geelong in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:20

    Unreal Bowen snap sets up grandstand finish

    Mikayla Bowen kicks this outstanding goal hugging the boundary line to level the score late in the final term

    AFLW
  • 00:24

    Morrison’s stunner kicks Cats in front

    Nina Morrison nails an early final-quarter goal off the ground to give her side the lead for the first time

    AFLW
  • 00:55

    Double Moloney delight brings Cats back

    Aishling Moloney nails these back-to-back set shots to bring her side within a goal during the third term

    AFLW
  • 00:47

    Ridiculous Riddell puts foot on the pedal

    Ash Riddell produces this special finish late in the second quarter

    AFLW
  • 00:23

    Eddey's pocket: Bella bags boundary beauty

    Bella Eddey curls through this ripping goal in the second term

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Sensational Randall gets Roos rolling

    Tahlia Randall puts through her side's first major with this brilliant finish in the opening term

    AFLW

St Kilda v Sydney

9 Tyanna Smith (STK)
5 Nicola Stevens (STK)
4 Laura Gardiner (SYD)
4 Jaimee Lambert (STK)
4 Sofia Hurley (SYD)
3 Molly McDonald (STK)
1 Paige Trudgeon (STK)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 05:00

    'I cried': Molloy on emotional toll of injury, keeping it secret

    Sydney co-captain Chloe Molloy speaks after being ruled out for the season due to injury

    AFLW
  • 05:30

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after week two’s match against Sydney

    AFLW
  • 03:24

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after week two’s match against St Kilda

    AFLW
  • 10:09

    AFLW Mini-Match: St Kilda v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:39

    AFLW Highlights: St Kilda v Sydney

    The Saints and Swans clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Wardlaw’s monster dagger captivates RSEA Park

    Jesse Wardlaw launches a stunning effort from distance that somehow manages to bounce all the way through

    AFLW
  • 00:42

    Silky Swans finally hit strides with two team-lifters

    Montana Beruldsen and Sofia Hurley each snare an exciting goal as Sydney mounts a late comeback

    AFLW
  • 00:30

    Exon’s electric dribbler keep Saints soaring

    Nat Exon picks up the wet footy cleanly and finishes in style

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Smith’s sweet snap in the wet skips away

    Tyanna Smith earns a quality goal for the Saints after her slick shot bounces through

    AFLW
  • 00:41

    Guttridge finally gets Saints maximum reward

    After an inaccurate first quarter in tough conditions, St Kilda finds its first goal through Darcy Guttridge

    AFLW

Fremantle v Adelaide

9 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
9 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
5 Chelsea Randall (ADEL)
5 Madison Newman (ADEL)
1 Ashleigh Brazill (FRE)
1 Gabby O'Sullivan (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 04:27

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after week two’s match against Adelaide

    AFLW
  • 03:28

    AFLW full post-match, WK2: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after week two’s match against Fremantle

    AFLW
  • 10:22

    AFLW Mini-Match: Fremantle v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 04:51

    AFLW Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in week two of the 2024 NAB AFLW Season

    AFLW
  • 00:33

    Hatchard hammers home the sealer following superb grab

    Anne Hatchard used her strength to take a brilliant goal-line mark before finishing truly

    AFLW
  • 00:56

    Score Assist in full effect as Ponter snags one

    Danielle Ponter was made to wait as new smart ball technology confirmed she had slotted Adelaide's third major

    AFLW
  • 00:38

    Prowse takes to the skies with monster grab

    Zoe Prowse shows off her aerial skills with a brilliant high-flying mark

    AFLW
  • 00:27

    Marinoff makes it look easy delivering from distance

    Ebony Marinoff shows her superstar quality early with a brilliant goal from long range

    AFLW

LEADERBOARD

18 Anne Hatchard (ADEL)
18 Ebony Marinoff (ADEL)
17 Ashleigh Riddell (NMFC)
16 Ally Anderson (BL)
16 Jasmine Garner (NMFC)
15 Brittany Bonnici (COLL)
15 Amy McDonald (GEEL)
14 Zarlie Goldsworthy (GWS)
14 Charlie Rowbottom (GCFC)
13 Aileen Gilroy (HAW)
13 Abbie McKay (CARL)
12 Blaithin Mackin (MELB)
12 Alyce Parker (GWS)
12 Tyanna Smith (STK)
11 Monique Conti (RICH)
10 Kate Hore (MELB)
10 Madison Prespakis (ESS)
10 Jesse Tawhiao-Wardlaw (STK)
10 Julia Teakle (PORT)
10 Aine Tighe (FRE)
10 Eliza West (HAW)