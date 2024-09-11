She'd only played a handful of games, but Jasmyn Smith quickly found herself as the face of the AFLW reaching a whole new audience

Jasmyn Smith warms up ahead of week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SHE'D only played a handful of AFLW matches, and yet Jasmyn Smith found herself as the face of the competition.

Without Smith's knowledge, fans had made video compilations featuring the then-Gold Coast player, using footage posted by the club's social media channels.

The videos, posted on TikTok, garnered tens of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, largely to the tune of 'I like AFLW now'.

Learn More 01:09

She'd reached a new audience, primarily male, and one that previously wasn't that interested in women's footy.

Despite the intensity of finding out several people had made these 'fan edits', the Gold Coast native took it all in her stride, and has taken on the responsibility of becoming an ambassador for the game.

"I have seen the edits, I've never made a TikTok myself so it's not really from me, I suppose, this audience. Someone else reached this target audience for me," she told AFL.com.au.

"I'm really happy about it - it's bringing new audience members to the AFLW, and I think that's really great, and it's getting people talking about it.

"And honestly, any way that we can get people talking about AFLW is something good, because we're getting exposure, and that's what we need.

"We need people to come to the games. We need people to be involved and want to come watch us.

"So definitely come watch some home games this year, come watch me and make some more edits!"

Jasmyn Smith tackles Molly Brooksby during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The 20-year-old Gold Coast native made the move south to Melbourne during the off-season, wanting to be fully immersed in footy culture.

She's since played every possible game for the rebuilding Bulldogs.

YOUR AFLW CLUB'S LIST All the ins and outs for season 2024

"My decision was kind of based around just wanting to be in Victoria, it really is the footy state, and I think I had a lot to learn in my football career," Smith said.

"The opportunity popped up at the Bulldogs to go there, and from the moment that I stepped foot into the new facilities, everybody was just taking my hand through it, and was just like, here's the place, let me show you around, let me take you out for dinner, everybody was just so on board with being so friendly and welcoming."

Catch Jasmyn in action when the Western Bulldogs take on West Coast at Mission Whitten Oval in AFLW Week Three on Thursday, September 12 at 7.15pm AEST