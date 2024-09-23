Craig Starcevich has said not having this week's Brisbane AFLW match in Melbourne to coincide with the club's AFL Grand Final appearance is a missed opportunity

Shannon Campbell celebrates a win during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

BRISBANE AFLW coach Craig Starcevich is critical of the competition's fixturing, saying there should have been flexibility around next weekend given it's also the AFL grand final.

The Lions will host Adelaide next Sunday in a massive clash, with Brisbane boasting a four-game winning streak after trouncing West Coast away on Sunday by 45 points.

Starcevich would have preferred a floating AFLW fixture next weekend and their game moved to Melbourne, ahead of the Lions AFL team playing Sydney in Saturday's premiership decider.

"If you really want to do it properly, you probably put us on prior in Victoria and then we could relax afterwards and go and watch the game, regardless of what our result is," he said after the win over the Eagles.

"We all know it's difficult ... but I just think logic says to me keep it floating and just manipulate it according to what works for those clubs.

"It's been sitting there in their face for the last fortnight or so.

"That's something that should have been pretty obvious, that this could eventuate."

Sydney AFLW coach Scott Gowans also said on Sunday the Swans would travel to Melbourne on the same flight as their AFL team, with the Swans women playing the Western Bulldogs on Friday at Whitten Oval.

The Eagles did not kick a goal until Sunday's last term, with the Lions' inaccuracy the only negative in their 8.13 (61) to 2.4 (16) domination.

Since losing in round one, the reigning premiers have built serious momentum to set up a momentous clash at home against the Crows.

Adelaide is top with a 4-0 record, with Brisbane second on 4-1.

The Lions led by 36 points at halftime, killing off the game, and Starcevich said that was crucial given they had played three matches in nine days.

"The danger with this one was, at the back of the little period we've gone through ... where was the energy going to come from?," he said.

"That start was terrific."

Starcevich said watching their AFL team win the preliminary final over Geelong on Saturday also had the potential to become a distraction.

"It is exciting and it does take its toll the next day - but I'm just so glad that they found something today ... and keep the good weekend for the Lions ticking along," he said

It was the Eagles' lowest score under new coach Daisy Pearce and their injury woes worsened, with Zoe Wakfer limping off in the last couple of minutes.

Teammate Sophie McDonald, who returned from injury on Sunday, was also forced out in the first half because of a head knock.

Lions star Nat Grider racked up a career-best 21 disposals, with six inside 50s, while wingers Jade Ellenger and Sophie Conway sliced through the Eagles.

Ellenger kicked Brisbane's two last-quarter goals and collected 18 possessions as Conway had a classic "almost" game.

Amassing 21 disposals and four clearances, Conway undid her fine work by being the major contributor to Brisbane's inaccuracy, with 1.5.