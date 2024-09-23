She's named after a 90s movie star, The AFLW world sat up and took notice of Julia Teakle in week two when she booted four goals on the MCG. But there's plenty more to the key forward than just kicking goals

Julia Teakle kicks a goal during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Port Adelaide key forward Julia Teakle, who burst onto the AFLW scene in week two with her four-goal haul on the MCG.

From being named after Julia Roberts to being afraid of the dark, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Julia than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Therese.

Is there a story behind your middle name?

It's the same as my mum's middle name, from one of her aunties.

What’s your hometown?

Geraldton, Western Australia.

What’s your greatest fear?

The dark. Especially if I’m by myself.

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I’m named after Julia Roberts. Mum was a massive fan of her during high school and always said she’d name her first daughter Julia.

Steak night or parma night?

Steak 100 per cent.

What’s your coffee order?

Small skim latte.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Bit of both.

Who do you carpool with?

Sometimes my housemate Sachi Syme.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Money comes back, time doesn’t. Try and stay present and enjoy each moment as it comes. If you’re a bit hesitant on taking an opportunity, just take a leap and do it.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Rival Brothers coffee roasters - a common meeting place for the girls post-training. Incredible Peri Peri chicken wrap.

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

I hate to be one of those people, but I can’t choose. I don’t want anyone to be off of me.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Braedon Talbot - our forwards coach. Has backed me in heaps and helped me have more confidence in myself.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Slick back mid-bun - simple, yet effective.

Brynn Teakle (left) with cousin Julia Teakle during round four, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Do you still have a job outside of football?

Yes, part-time. I work as an admin assistant a couple days a week.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Winning our local basketball Grand Final in 2020. Was such a good bunch of girls!

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

I once got told it was Mila Kunis. I personally don’t see it, but will certainly claim it.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

My favourite Thai takeaway nearby is called Wok on Water. It’s in Grange and they do the best chicken cashew nut stir-fry.

Recommend a movie or book.

Heartstrong by Ellidy Pullin.

Catch Julia in action when Port Adelaide takes on Richmond during AFLW Week Five on Thursday, September 23 at 7.15pm AEST at IKON Park