Deanna Berry says the Dogs took plenty of learnings from their hefty loss to Brisbane which helped them notch a win against Collingwood

Western Bulldogs players celebrate on the final siren after their win over Collingwood at Victoria Park in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S NOT often a 47-point loss is an indicator of future success, but the Western Bulldogs' hefty defeat at the hand of Brisbane gave the Dogs enormous confidence.

The Bulldogs secured a breakthrough 42-point win over Collingwood on Sunday, with new skipper Deanna Berry heralding the work done in the game prior.

"I'm just so proud of the girls. We've been building each week, and probably backs to the walls at times," Berry told AFL.com.au.

"I think the girls are just so resilient in wanting to get better and keep pushing to get better.

"We're working on the track, and it's coming to game day now. I just can't be prouder of the effort the girls put in today, and even more so when we played Brisbane four days ago. So, to back it up today, just super proud of them.

"I think originally, it was probably a little bit tough. We had some good chances early on [in the season] that we really wanted to take and harness. We knew we were going to build.

"We gained a lot of confidence from Brisbane – they came out hot, and we were able to stem some momentum and showcase some of our footy. The girls are rapt. Coming off the Brisbane game, we knew we were progressing well, and if we could show it against them, we could show it [against Collingwood]."

Learn More 33:09

Berry has had to take on more of a midfield role this year after the season-ending foot injury suffered by former captain Ellie Blackburn.

Not only has Berry had to fill the hole in the engine room, but she's also lost the experience of the club's longest-serving leader, while trying to find her own feet as captain.

(L-R): Ellie Blackburn, Tamara Hyett and Deanna Berry pose for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' team photo day on August 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been challenging, and then losing El last week, she's enormous on the footy field, and a great leader of our footy club, so losing her was tough. It's just allowed other girls to step up," Berry said.

"We're going to continue growing, and that's what is so exciting, and I'm loving the challenge.

"As captain, you can't really focus too individually on how you're going on the footy field. With this young group, it's about leading and bringing those girls into the game, and making sure they're not flipping and going inside their head.

"You have to cross that line and just care about 20 girls who are out there, and making sure they're getting through the game successfully.

"Today was another tough challenge, but I'm playing with some really good mids in there – 'Pritchy' (Isabelle Pritchard), Dommy (Carruthers), then seeing 'Fitz' (Jess Fitzgerald) roll back through today, it's special to see those girls continue to challenge themselves."

Learn More 04:42

Berry, 26, has an unfortunately lengthy injury history, including a torn ACL and a fractured tibia/knee, which she suffered last season in an unfortunate collision with a teammate.

"Touch wood, hopefully [fitness] can continue to go that way," she said.

"It's always been pretty injury-riddled, but I've put myself in a good position, so if I can stay out on the park for the rest of the season, it'll be great."