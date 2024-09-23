Ellie McKenzie has her one-match ban downgraded to a fine at the Tribunal on Monday

Ellie McKenzie in action during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND midfielder Ellie McKenzie is free to play in her side's clash with Port Adelaide on Tuesday night after having her rough conduct charge downgraded.

McKenzie was initially handed a one-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Carlton's Dayna Finn during the Tigers' 33-point victory last Thursday.

Finn hit her head on the ground and, while she was able to play out the game, the tackle was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

It was re-graded as low impact at Monday's AFLW Tribunal, reducing McKenzie's penalty to a financial sanction.

Learn More 00:33

McKenzie has starred in Richmond's three-match winning streak and will be important to its chances of toppling Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on Tuesday night.

Since opening their season with a shock one-point loss to West Coast, the Tigers (3-1) have beaten Greater Western Sydney, Sydney and Carlton to rocket into the top eight.

Port Adelaide (1-3) sits 13th after consecutive losses to Fremantle and premiership fancy North Melbourne.

Fremantle veteran Gabby O'Sullivan is challenging her one-match ban at the Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Gabby O'Sullivan has been offered a one-match suspension for this incident involving Sinead Goldrick.



Full Saturday Match Review findings: https://t.co/dQF6t0j5G4 pic.twitter.com/0m7z3xhStG — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) September 22, 2024

O'Sullivan copped a suspension for striking Melbourne's Sinead Goldrick in her side's last-gasp win over the Demons on Saturday.

If unsuccessful, O'Sullivan will miss her side's clash with St Kilda at RSEA Park on Friday afternoon.