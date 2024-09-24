She's known for her footballing talent and leadership qualities, but Mimi Hill has another important role at Carlton

Mimi Hill poses for a photo during Carlton's team photo day on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BEING in charge of maintaining good vibes at a footy club is a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.

Mimi Hill is known for her prodigious footballing talent, coming into the AFLW competition as a highly rated youngster and flourishing into her leadership role as Carlton's co-vice-captain this season.

Her ability was such that she won the 2022 NAB AFLW Rising Star award after playing just six matches that year coming off an ACL injury.

But Hill's role at the Blues extends to her impact in getting the playing group to relax and enjoy themselves, both on and off the training track.

Considered to be Carlton's 'Chief Vibes Officer', Hill sees her role as to bring enjoyment, perspective and energy to the Blues.

It's a responsibility Hill doesn't take lightly.

"It's something that I try to channel at training a lot, someone just needs to bring the energy," Hill said.

"I think a lot of it is off-field, maybe away from the club, just socials, getting the group together."

While the majority of Hill's duties are off-field, she also has an important game-day role.

"In the warm up I like to be pretty relaxed, they always play music at IKON Park, so I just have a little sing to that," Hill said.

"I hope that other people see that kind of relaxed nature and know that everything's okay. Like, it's not that deep.

"And then once the game starts, if I can remain pretty calm, even when the other team has kicked a few goals or something like that, people know it's all okay, we can stay in the game."

Mimi Hill celebrates a goal during week three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There are plenty of contributors to the good vibes at the Blues, with Hill even joking that the club must look for fun personalities as part of the recruiting process.

"I like to say we're pretty weird [at Carlton], but if you're not weird, you're boring," Hill said.

"There's a lot of people I can bounce off. Keeley Skepper's got a bit of energy about her. Brooke Vickers, Amelia Velardo, she's fun too. Lila Keck also, a lot of energy from that little person.

"It's never boring at Carlton."