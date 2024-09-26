An AFLW Gather Round during men's Grand Final week is an idea supported by Docker Emma O'Driscoll

Emma O'Driscoll poses for a photo during Fremantle's official team photo day on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE leader Emma O'Driscoll has thrown her support behind the concept of an AFLW Gather Round during the AFL men's Grand Final week.

With Brisbane in the decider on Saturday, AFLW coach Craig Starcevich raised the idea of a floating fixture around this point of the year so the women's sides (including shared staff) were best able to support their men's equivalent.

Given the need for some players to organise work leave, greater certainty may be needed with a concrete fixture. As a best of both worlds compromise, a Gather Round (with every team based in the one city for a period) may be a valid option in the future.

O'Driscoll currently works a few shifts a week as a physio.

"I'll fly the flag for the interstaters at the moment. I actually really like the idea. We're here for a week now, we flew in yesterday, and we're here Wednesday to Wednesday. We get to play two games of footy in that time, and watch the men's Grand Final," O'Driscoll told The W Show.

"I think it's great to not have to take two trips over, and our family get to come over as well. So the fact they get three games of footy in, it's awesome. It's a footy festival, we love it.

Learn More 21:20

"For us girls that work as well, it's even better, because you get to be in full footy mode with your teammates, it's great, I love it."

Last year saw six games in Melbourne, one in Geelong, one in Perth and the final match in Adelaide.

The full week of football this year (inclusive of mid-week footy) will see six games in Melbourne and one in Geelong, with Sunday's matches held around the country (Launceston, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide).