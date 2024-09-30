Port Adelaide's Molly Brooksby is the AFLW Rising Star for week five

Molly Brooksby in action during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

PORT Adelaide's Molly Brooksby has been named the Week Five Telstra AFLW Rising Star, becoming the second Power player this season to receive a nomination alongside Shineah Goody.

The versatile midfielder/defender had a game-high 18 kicks and 525 metres-gained in her side's 21-point loss to Richmond.

She also performed strongly in Port's 35-point win against Carlton on Sunday night, registering 12 disposals at 92 per cent efficiency, four marks and six intercepts.

Brooksby made her debut in the Power's first game of the season and has featured in all six matches since.

She is averaging 12.7 disposals at 65.8 per cent efficiency, 338.6 metres gained and 5.8 rebound 50s this season.

Port Adelaide signed Brooksby through the AFLW's Expansion U18 Talent Pathway after excelling with Norwood in the SANFLW, where she was named their best first-year player in 2022.

She also represented South Australia in the U18 National Championships, as the side went through the championship undefeated.

Brooksby played junior footy with Golden Grove FC, the same club as teammate Amelie Borg.