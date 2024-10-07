AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

WITH 11 big games on the cards for week seven, tipping is hard work.

Luckily, AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner.

Our WA-based reporter Nathan Schmook has gone out on a limb for his local side and is the only tipster to predict West Coast to defeat Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon.

Apart from that, our tipsters are completely unanimous this week with all our experts picking the same teams to win in the first nine games.

Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.

Tips for the final two matches of the week will be updated after those teams play their first match of footy for the week

SARAH OLLE

St Kilda - 11 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 9

Total: 45

Cumulative margin difference: 73

MICHAEL WHITING

St Kilda - 13 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 9

Total: 45

Cumulative margin difference: 92

NAT EDWARDS

St Kilda - 13 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 9

Total: 44

Cumulative margin difference: 76

SARAH BLACK



St Kilda - 14 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 10

Total: 43

Cumulative margin difference: 48

LUCY WATKIN

St Kilda - 11 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 10

Total: 43

Cumulative margin difference: 62

DYLAN BOLCH

St Kilda - 10 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 10

Total: 42

Cumulative margin difference: 101

GEMMA BASTIANI

St Kilda - 18 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--





Last week: 8

Total: 41

Cumulative margin difference: 49

BONNIE TOOGOOD

St Kilda - 11 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 9

Total: 40

Cumulative margin difference: 101

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

St Kilda - 18 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

Hawthorn

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 10

Total: 39

Cumulative margin difference: 68

NATHAN SCHMOOK

St Kilda - 12 points

Adelaide

Port Adelaide

Essendon

West Coast

Richmond

Brisbane

Fremantle

North Melbourne

--

--

Last week: 8

Total: 39

Cumulative margin difference: 84

TOTALS

St Kilda 10-0 Greater Western Sydney

Adelaide 10-0 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 10-0 Collingwood

Western Bulldogs 0-10 Essendon

Hawthorn 9-1 West Coast

Richmond 10-0 Geelong

Brisbane 10-0 Gold Coast

Fremantle 10-0 Carlton

North Melbourne 10-0 Sydney

St Kilda 0-0 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 0-0 Adelaide