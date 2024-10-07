WITH 11 big games on the cards for week seven, tipping is hard work.
Luckily, AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024
Our WA-based reporter Nathan Schmook has gone out on a limb for his local side and is the only tipster to predict West Coast to defeat Hawthorn on Saturday afternoon.
Apart from that, our tipsters are completely unanimous this week with all our experts picking the same teams to win in the first nine games.
Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.
Tips for the final two matches of the week will be updated after those teams play their first match of footy for the week
SARAH OLLE
St Kilda - 11 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 9
Total: 45
Cumulative margin difference: 73
MICHAEL WHITING
St Kilda - 13 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 9
Total: 45
Cumulative margin difference: 92
NAT EDWARDS
St Kilda - 13 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 9
Total: 44
Cumulative margin difference: 76
SARAH BLACK
St Kilda - 14 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 10
Total: 43
Cumulative margin difference: 48
LUCY WATKIN
St Kilda - 11 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 10
Total: 43
Cumulative margin difference: 62
DYLAN BOLCH
St Kilda - 10 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 10
Total: 42
Cumulative margin difference: 101
GEMMA BASTIANI
--
--
Last week: 8
Total: 41
Cumulative margin difference: 49
BONNIE TOOGOOD
St Kilda - 11 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 9
Total: 40
Cumulative margin difference: 101
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
St Kilda - 18 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
Hawthorn
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 10
Total: 39
Cumulative margin difference: 68
NATHAN SCHMOOK
St Kilda - 12 points
Adelaide
Port Adelaide
Essendon
West Coast
Richmond
Brisbane
Fremantle
North Melbourne
--
--
Last week: 8
Total: 39
Cumulative margin difference: 84
TOTALS
St Kilda 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Adelaide 10-0 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 10-0 Collingwood
Western Bulldogs 0-10 Essendon
Hawthorn 9-1 West Coast
Richmond 10-0 Geelong
Brisbane 10-0 Gold Coast
Fremantle 10-0 Carlton
North Melbourne 10-0 Sydney
St Kilda 0-0 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-0 Adelaide