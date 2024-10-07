Amy Gaylor is the Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee for week six

Amy Gaylor in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON'S Amy Gaylor has been named the Week Six Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominee.

The defender had 15 disposals at 73 per cent efficiency, along with four tackles, three marks and six intercepts in Wednesday's three-point win against the Sydney Swans.

She then backed it up in the Bombers' win over the Gold Coast SUNS on Sunday with 11 disposals at 91 per cent efficiency. The 19-year-old also took six marks (three contested) and six intercepts in the club's third consecutive win.

The Bombers currently sit in seventh and Gaylor has featured in every match this season. Gaylor is averaging more than 10 disposals, 2.6 marks and 2.7 tackles per game.

She was taken by Essendon as an expansion pre-signing ahead of the 2023 draft from the Calder Cannons.

Gaylor played junior footy with Strathmore – a suburb nestled between Windy Hill and Essendon's training base in Tullamarine.

She becomes the first player to be nominated for the award since Amber Clarke received the nod in Round Six, 2023.

2024 Telstra AFLW Rising Star nominees

Week one: Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Week two: Beth Schilling (West Coast)

Week three: Kaitlyn Srhoj (Greater Western Sydney)

Week four: Lucy Cronin (Collingwood)

Week five: Molly Brooksby (Port Adelaide)

Week six: Amy Gaylor (Essendon)