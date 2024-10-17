Register to play AFLW Tipping in 2024

IS THIS the year West Coast finally wins a Western Derby? Two of AFL.com.au's expert tipsters think so.

Sarah Olle boasts a two point lead with just three matches left in the season, but Michael Whiting is snapping at her heels and is danger of making up ground fast with two different calls to Olle this week.

Our experts were divided on Friday night's Power-Saints clash, but everyone was in agreement for four matches.

Our experts were divided on Friday night's Power-Saints clash, but everyone was in agreement for four matches.

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 28 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 53
Cumulative margin difference: 96

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton – 12 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 53
Cumulative margin difference: 113

SARAH BLACK

Carlton – seven points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 51
Cumulative margin difference: 68

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 22 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney 
Melbourne 
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide 

Last week: 7
Total: 51
Cumulative margin difference: 97

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 63

LUCY WATKIN

Carlton - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 7
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 85

DYLAN BOLCH

Carlton - 13 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn 
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne 
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 124

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Carlton - five points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
Essendon
Adelaide

Last week: 9
Total: 49
Cumulative margin difference: 107

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Carlton - 24 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 47
Cumulative margin difference: 82

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – 15 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide

Last week: 8
Total: 47
Cumulative margin difference: 106

TOTALS

Carlton 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 6-4 St Kilda
Hawthorn 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Sydney 8-2 Gold Coast
Melbourne 3-7 Richmond
West Coast 2-8 Fremantle
Geelong 0-10 Brisbane
Essendon 1-9 North Melbourne
Collingwood 0-10 Adelaide