IS THIS the year West Coast finally wins a Western Derby? Two of AFL.com.au's expert tipsters think so.
Sarah Olle boasts a two point lead with just three matches left in the season, but Michael Whiting is snapping at her heels and is danger of making up ground fast with two different calls to Olle this week.
>> SIGN UP NOW FOR AFLW TIPPING IN 2024
Our experts were divided on Friday night's Power-Saints clash, but everyone was in agreement for four matches.
Check out our experts' tips below, and be sure to register NOW for your shot at the AFLW tipping crown for 2024.
SARAH OLLE
Carlton - 28 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 53
Cumulative margin difference: 96
MICHAEL WHITING
Carlton – 12 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 53
Cumulative margin difference: 113
SARAH BLACK
Carlton – seven points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
West Coast
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 51
Cumulative margin difference: 68
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 22 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Melbourne
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 51
Cumulative margin difference: 97
GEMMA BASTIANI
Carlton - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 63
LUCY WATKIN
Carlton - 15 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 7
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 85
DYLAN BOLCH
Carlton - 13 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 50
Cumulative margin difference: 124
BONNIE TOOGOOD
Carlton - five points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Gold Coast
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
Essendon
Adelaide
Last week: 9
Total: 49
Cumulative margin difference: 107
PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS
Carlton - 24 points
St Kilda
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
West Coast
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 47
Cumulative margin difference: 82
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton – 15 points
Port Adelaide
Hawthorn
Sydney
Richmond
Fremantle
Brisbane
North Melbourne
Adelaide
Last week: 8
Total: 47
Cumulative margin difference: 106
TOTALS
Carlton 10-0 Western Bulldogs
Port Adelaide 6-4 St Kilda
Hawthorn 10-0 Greater Western Sydney
Sydney 8-2 Gold Coast
Melbourne 3-7 Richmond
West Coast 2-8 Fremantle
Geelong 0-10 Brisbane
Essendon 1-9 North Melbourne
Collingwood 0-10 Adelaide