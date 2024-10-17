AFL.com.au's panel of expert tipsters is here to help you pick a winner this AFLW season

IS THIS the year West Coast finally wins a Western Derby? Two of AFL.com.au's expert tipsters think so.

Sarah Olle boasts a two point lead with just three matches left in the season, but Michael Whiting is snapping at her heels and is danger of making up ground fast with two different calls to Olle this week.

Our experts were divided on Friday night's Power-Saints clash, but everyone was in agreement for four matches.

Our experts were divided on Friday night's Power-Saints clash, but everyone was in agreement for four matches.

SARAH OLLE

Carlton - 28 points

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 53

Cumulative margin difference: 96

MICHAEL WHITING

Carlton – 12 points

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Sydney

Richmond

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 53

Cumulative margin difference: 113

SARAH BLACK



Carlton – seven points

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

West Coast

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 51

Cumulative margin difference: 68

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 22 points

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Sydney

Melbourne

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 51

Cumulative margin difference: 97

GEMMA BASTIANI

Carlton - 15 points

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Sydney

Richmond

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 50

Cumulative margin difference: 63

LUCY WATKIN

Carlton - 15 points

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 7

Total: 50

Cumulative margin difference: 85

DYLAN BOLCH

Carlton - 13 points

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Sydney

Richmond

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 50

Cumulative margin difference: 124

BONNIE TOOGOOD

Carlton - five points

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Gold Coast

Richmond

Fremantle

Brisbane

Essendon

Adelaide

Last week: 9

Total: 49

Cumulative margin difference: 107

PHOEBE MCWILLIAMS

Carlton - 24 points

St Kilda

Hawthorn

Sydney

Richmond

West Coast

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 47

Cumulative margin difference: 82

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – 15 points

Port Adelaide

Hawthorn

Sydney

Richmond

Fremantle

Brisbane

North Melbourne

Adelaide

Last week: 8

Total: 47

Cumulative margin difference: 106

TOTALS

Carlton 10-0 Western Bulldogs

Port Adelaide 6-4 St Kilda

Hawthorn 10-0 Greater Western Sydney

Sydney 8-2 Gold Coast

Melbourne 3-7 Richmond

West Coast 2-8 Fremantle

Geelong 0-10 Brisbane

Essendon 1-9 North Melbourne

Collingwood 0-10 Adelaide