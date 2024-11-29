Craig Starcevich and Bre Koenen speak to the legacy that retiring Lion Kate Lutkins will leave on the club

Sophie Conway (left) and Kate Lutkins during Brisbane's training session at Ikon Park on November 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS business as usual for Brisbane as it worked through its final captains run ahead of Saturday's Grand Final.

Given the club's clean bill of health, the full squad participated in the drills under the beating Melbourne sun. This included retiring champion Kate Lutkins, who announced she was hanging up the boots during the week.

Lutkins has been named as an emergency for the game, and will also present her coach, Craig Starcevich, and captain Breanna Koenen with the premiership cup should they win.

Earlier in the day, Starcevich and Koenen spoke to the legacy that Lutkins will leave on the club.

"She's arguably been our best player in the first five years of our existence, and probably one of the best players in the AFLW in the early stages," Starcevich said.

"So, Kate's legacy with our team is profound, and she also withstood all that period of expansion and was never even remotely looking like leaving Brisbane to go anywhere else, so she's been phenomenal.

"She's that type of person, she's rock solid, loyal, and been an absolute star for us over the journey. Courageous, stood up in big moments, all those intercepts she had on Adelaide Oval that day were quite phenomenal. So, she's been an absolute star of our club."

Lutkins was a leader of the backline in Koenen's younger years, and there is a sense that the baton has now officially been handed over.

"I wouldn't be here without her today. She is an amazing role model for everyone, including her peers," Koenen said.

"She's going to be very much missed."

The Lions were full of energy and enthusiasm, but also looked relaxed and comfortable with their routine.

Belle Dawes spent some time away from the main group with defensive coach Paul Hendrickson working on her ground ball, as she does every captains run, while key forwards Dakota Davidson and Taylor Smith comfortably bedded down their set shot routines.

A small, but passionate crowd of fans applauded from beside the players' race, and nabbed autographs and photos from the fence as the squad returned to the rooms after the short session.