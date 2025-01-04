The Hawks have a versatile gun at their disposal after drafting Daisy Flockart

Hawthorn's 2024 AFLW draftees. Picture: @hawthornaflw X

DAISY Flockart is the new Hawk who can play anywhere.

She’s dominated as a forward at times throughout her junior career, has flourished as a midfielder and winger in recent years and this year, carved out a role as a defender.

She's Daniel Webster's new Swiss Army knife.

"I enjoy playing in different positions… I get to highlight different areas of my game," she told AFL.com.au.

The move to defence came as somewhat of a surprise to the Hampton Rovers product.

During a Vic Metro training session when they went to break out into their line groups, Flockart was told by head coach and former Tiger, Ty Vickery, to work with the defenders.

It takes a village 🫶



Daisy Flockart's fam getting right around her

"I was a bit surprised at first, but it was so fun because I loved learning a new role and getting to play somewhere else on the field," she said.

"I was all guns blazing, my favourite part of footy is the physicality, defence and tackling people. I was so excited to give it a go."

Flockart comes from an incredibly sporty family. Her eldest brother, Felix, has played with Port Melbourne's VFL side for a number of years and her other brother, Sam, is currently training with Richmond's VFL side after dominating the athletics space as a junior.

Whether it be footy, basketball or a host of other sports, the Flockarts are as competitive as they come.

We've picked up a beast in Daisy Flockart

"It's good because they won't say no to going for a kick down at the oval, we take a footy everywhere, if we go away on a plane dad brings about four," she said.

"They give me very, very honest feedback, which is good, except when sometimes you don't want to hear it because you know it's true. Felix and Sam will never shy away from telling me what I need to hear.

"They're very honest… but I'm honest back and give it to them as much as they give it to me.

"I want to earn the title of the best Flockart, it would just be great to have that one up over my brothers. To say I've finally beaten them at something, that helps drive me a little bit with my footy."

Daisy Flockart in action during Sandringham's clash against the Eastern Ranges in the Coates Talent League on June 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In Daisy's case, netball was also a big part of growing up and it wasn't until last year where she decided to fully commit to footy.

"I was doing footy and netball which was a bit of a hard balance but midway through the year I'd done a bunch of netball tryouts, and nothing was happening," she said.

"I enjoyed footy more and there's more pathways and opportunities so at the end of last year I quit netball and have fully focused on footy."

It's been a great decision from Flockart, who has gone from strength to strength in 2024.

The Sandringham Dragons product is powerful and strong and can't wait to get stuck in with her new teammates.

"I would want to play in the midfield… but I'm also happy to be in defence at the moment. I love playing in the forward line and love kicking goals, but I enjoyed the defensive stuff a lot," she said before the draft.

Her versatility means Webster could use Flockart in a variety of roles and it might not be too long before she becomes a regular in Hawthorn's best side.