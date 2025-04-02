Matthew Clarke will step down at the end of the 2025 season

Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke holds the premiership cup after winning the 2022 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S two-time AFLW premiership coach Matthew Clarke has announced a shock resignation after the 2025 season.

Clarke led the Crows to the flag in 2019 and 2022, making him one of the most successful coaches in the competition's history.

Already contracted for 2025, he's announced his eighth season at the helm will be his last.

"My time leading this team has been the most enjoyable in my 30 plus years in football and I can't wait for the season ahead as we chase team success once again this year," Clarke said.

Matthew Clarke during the semi-final between Adelaide and Sydney at Norwood Oval on November 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Stepping away from the role will be really tough but my experience in and around the game tells me the decision is what's best for the group in the medium and longer term.

"I love footy and will forever be connected to the game, but what form that takes beyond this year is something I am yet to determine.

"For now, however, the focus is really clear, I want to throw everything I have into this season and give our players, staff and our Crows supporters the best possible chance to experience another amazing AFLW season."

Clarke has been a stalwart in the AFLW community, taking the reins from inaugural Adelaide coach Bec Goddard in 2019.

Well-loved by his players, he is one of just two two-time premiership coaches alongside Craig Starcevich, and his win rate of 73.1 per cent (57 of 78 games) is the best of any coach in the game's history (minimum 15 games).

Matthew Clarke addresses his players during round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The qualified veterinarian, known as “Doc”, has led an incredible period of sustained success for the well-drilled side.

He juggled the AFLW role with the men’s rucks coach job until early last year.

He also enjoyed a long career as a player, spanning 258 games, three clubs and 15 seasons, having spent time at Brisbane, the Crows and St Kilda.

"What 'Doc' has done to grow and enhance the women's game and its professionalism has been significant, and he's been as influential as anyone involved in the AFLW since its inception,” Crows CEO Tim Silvers said.

"Under his watch our women's program has delivered sustained success and a number of players have elevated their games to All-Australian and league best-and-fairest levels.

"His contribution to the Crows also includes 118 games as a player, and several years as ruck coach with our men's program, and last year he was recognised with Life Membership.

Adelaide coach Matthew Clarke and captain Chelsea Randall ahead of the 2023 preliminary final against North Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

"While naturally we will be sad to see Doc step down later this year, we understand and respect his decision.

"At the right time, we will give him an appropriate send-off and let's hope we can do that with another premiership."

For a coach to go out on their own terms is a rarity in the women’s game, with Clarke’s pre-emptive announcement of his final season the first of its kind.

The men’s game has increasingly seen “coaching handovers” come into vogue, with cross-town rivals Port Adelaide announcing that this year is Ken Hinkley’s final in the role, with senior assistant Josh Carr to take the reins next year.

Adelaide under Matthew Clarke

2019 – premiership

2020 – missed finals

2021 – minor premiership, runners-up

2022A – premiership

2022B – preliminary finalists

2023 – minor premiership, preliminary finalists

2024 – preliminary finalists