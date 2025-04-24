Shannon Campbell tackles Tarni Brown during the match between Carlton and Brisbane at Ikon Park in week six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is on the hunt for an additional player after Tarni Brown was placed on the inactive list for the 2025 season.

The Blues announced on Thursday that Brown is unavailable because of a "medical condition".

Brown, 23, has played every game for the Blues since her debut for the club in round two last year, having originally played 34 games for Collingwood as a father-daughter recruit.

"It has been a really challenging period for Tarni to get to this point, but she has had our full support throughout the process," Carlton's Head of AFLW Ash Naulty said.

"As difficult it has been for her, her teammates, our program and our entire club will continue to support her during the year.

"While it is really unfortunate Tarni won't be part of the side on the field, her health is the priority, and this now allows Tarni to take all the time she needs to focus on that."

Brown's absence means Carlton will need to recruit its third replacement player for the 2025 season.

The Blues signed Gaelic footballer Maria Cannon after Celine Moody retired in January, and earlier this month VFLW captain Eliza Wood was elevated to the senior list after captain Kerryn Peterson was made inactive after announcing her pregnancy.

Pre-season officially begins on May 19, and Carlton has until the start of the season in August to sign a replacement player for Brown.