Check out the latest from the Saints and Kangaroos in the lead up to the AFLW season

Jasmine Garner in action at North Melbourne training on November 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW training is well and truly underway, as pre-season kicks up a notch ahead of the season start of August 14.

Here's the latest from the track, and catch up on Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs here.

ST KILDA

Integral midfielder Liv Vesely was restricted to running duties as she battles a pelvis complaint. The injury-prone contested-ball winner has struggled to get a clean run at it in recent years, battling calf and concussion issues.

She wasn't the only one away from the main group, with recruit Amber Clarke (concussion protocols), speedster Nicola Xenos (load management post-heel surgery), midfielder Charlotte Simpson (back) and Alana Gee (end of ACL rehab) all in the rehab group on the sidelines.

Veterans Bianca Jakobsson and Nic Stevens completed portions of training, while Darcy Guttridge and Ash Richards spent time working indoors.

Bianca Jakobsson warms up before St Kilda's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In better news, Georgia Patrikios (foot) and big-name recruit Nic Barr (hamstring) completed full sessions after suffering season-ending injuries last year, the latter moving between the midfield and half-back and wearing the retired Steph Chiocci's No.17.

There was a typical howling wind at Moorabbin, making clean play difficult, and the Saints worked on forward entries, locking the ball inside 50 and kick ins.

The attack is set for somewhat of a reshape this year, adding in Clarke, draftee key forward Zoe Besanko and injury replacement player Lilu (lee-loo) Hung.

After an ACL injury to Emmelie Fiedler, the Saints only have one recognised ruck in Rene Caris, with Bec Ott acting as second ruck on Monday. She's unlikely to be the only player rolled through as support for Caris, with Jesse Wardlaw an option, while there's a chance the Saints back in a shorter player to help win the ball at ground level.

Rene Caris and Georgia Campbell compete in the ruck during St Kilda's clash against Melbourne in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Midfielder Ty Smith unsurprisingly led the way in the conditioning block at the end of the session, but key back Paige Trudgeon was hot on her heels.

NORTH MELBOURNE

It was a lighter session on the track for the reigning premier, with a number of players working through individual programs.

Skipper Emma Kearney – who turns 36 this year – worked on some handball drills and ran laps with youngster Georgia Stubs, who missed last season with a fractured ankle.

Inside mid bull Mia King was the casualty of a stray (accidental) elbow from ruck Kim Rennie last week, and was on light duties as she nursed an impressive black eye.

Mia King in action during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Ikon Park on November 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Erika O'Shea and Alice O'Loughlin moved between indoors and outdoors, while the group jokingly made sure Bella Eddey was keeping her distance from the rest of them, struck down with a heavy cold.

The Roos split into small groups to complete craft work, before moving into a conditioning block, looking to maintain their claim as one of the fittest squads in the AFLW.

After the runs up and down the length of Arden Street Oval, most players moved inside, but a few hardy key talls took advantage of the fairly hefty northerly wind.

Libby Birch, Tahlia Randall, Eilish Sheerin and new recruit Tessa Boyd all worked on their contested marking under a high ball.

Two-time All-Australian Sheerin has nominally been training with the defensive line so far this season, but is expected to flex into the midfield when required. She's seen as a quicker player over a short distance compared to superstar teammates Jasmine Garner and Ash Riddell, who are more endurance runners.