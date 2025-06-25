HEAVYWEIGHTS Adelaide and Melbourne will face off in a practice match ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.
The AFL has confirmed the fixtures for the match simulation and official practice matches, which will begin on Friday, July 25.
All teams will play two matches over two weekends, with a week off then scheduled between the practice matches and round one of the season.
The match simulations are generally deemed "unofficial" practice matches, with teams able to determine their own playing conditions. Some previous games have seen six terms played instead of four, and have even included match scenarios (e.g. playing the last two minutes as if one team is ahead by a point).
Public access to match simulations will be determined and communicated by the club in question in the days leading up to the game.
Practice matches are played under official AFL conditions, and will be the first proper opportunity for fans to see their teams in person.
They will also be live streamed on club sites, with official teams named at 5.30pm AEST the day before each game.
Match simulation fixture
|
Date
|
Time (local)
|
Time (AEST)
|
Home Team
|
Away Team
|
Venue
|
Friday 25 July
|
1:00pm
|
1:00pm
|
Sydney
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
Tom Wills Oval
|
Friday 25 July
|
5:00pm
|
5:00pm
|
Brisbane
|
Gold Coast
|
Brighton Homes Arena
|
Friday 25 July
|
5:00pm
|
5:00pm
|
Carlton
|
Richmond
|
Ikon Park
|
Friday 25 July
|
6:00pm
|
6:00pm
|
Western Bulldogs
|
North Melbourne
|
Mission Whitten Oval
|
Saturday 26 July
|
9:30am
|
9:30am
|
Essendon
|
Collingwood
|
Windy Hill
|
Saturday 26 July
|
11:00am
|
11:30am
|
Port Adelaide
|
Adelaide
|
Alberton Oval
|
Saturday 26 July
|
10:00am
|
12:00pm
|
Fremantle
|
West Coast
|
Victor George Kailis Oval
|
Saturday 26 July
|
12:30pm
|
12:30pm
|
Melbourne
|
Hawthorn
|
Casey Fields
|
Saturday 26 July
|
1:00pm
|
1:00pm
|
St Kilda
|
Geelong
|
RSEA Park
Practice match fixture
|
Date
|
Time
|
Time
|
Home Team
|
Away Team
|
Venue
|
Saturday 2 August
|
9:00am
|
11:00am
|
Fremantle
|
St Kilda
|
Victor George Kailis Oval
|
Saturday 2 August
|
12:00pm
|
12:00pm
|
North Melbourne
|
Essendon
|
Avalon Airport Oval
|
Saturday 2 August
|
12:05pm
|
12:05pm
|
Greater Western Sydney
|
Carlton
|
Blacktown International Sportspark
|
Saturday 2 August
|
12:30pm
|
12:30pm
|
Brisbane
|
Sydney
|
Brighton Homes Arena
|
Saturday 2 August
|
8:00pm
|
8:00pm
|
Gold Coast
|
Geelong
|
People First Stadium
|
Saturday 2 August
|
6:15pm
|
8:15pm
|
West Coast
|
Western Bulldogs
|
Mineral Resources Park
|
Sunday 3 August
|
11:00am
|
11:30am
|
Adelaide
|
Melbourne
|
Thomas Farms Oval
|
Sunday 3 August
|
12:00pm
|
12:00pm
|
Richmond
|
Hawthorn
|
Ikon Park
|
Sunday 3 August
|
1:30pm
|
2:00pm
|
Port Adelaide
|
Collingwood
|
Alberton Oval