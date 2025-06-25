The full schedule for match simulations and practice matches ahead of the AFLW season has been announced

Kate Hore and Ebony Marinoff in action during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HEAVYWEIGHTS Adelaide and Melbourne will face off in a practice match ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

The AFL has confirmed the fixtures for the match simulation and official practice matches, which will begin on Friday, July 25.

All teams will play two matches over two weekends, with a week off then scheduled between the practice matches and round one of the season.

The match simulations are generally deemed "unofficial" practice matches, with teams able to determine their own playing conditions. Some previous games have seen six terms played instead of four, and have even included match scenarios (e.g. playing the last two minutes as if one team is ahead by a point).

Public access to match simulations will be determined and communicated by the club in question in the days leading up to the game.

Practice matches are played under official AFL conditions, and will be the first proper opportunity for fans to see their teams in person.

They will also be live streamed on club sites, with official teams named at 5.30pm AEST the day before each game.

Match simulation fixture

Date Time (local) Time (AEST) Home Team Away Team Venue Friday 25 July 1:00pm 1:00pm Sydney Greater Western Sydney Tom Wills Oval Friday 25 July 5:00pm 5:00pm Brisbane Gold Coast Brighton Homes Arena Friday 25 July 5:00pm 5:00pm Carlton Richmond Ikon Park Friday 25 July 6:00pm 6:00pm Western Bulldogs North Melbourne Mission Whitten Oval Saturday 26 July 9:30am 9:30am Essendon Collingwood Windy Hill Saturday 26 July 11:00am 11:30am Port Adelaide Adelaide Alberton Oval Saturday 26 July 10:00am 12:00pm Fremantle West Coast Victor George Kailis Oval Saturday 26 July 12:30pm 12:30pm Melbourne Hawthorn Casey Fields Saturday 26 July 1:00pm 1:00pm St Kilda Geelong RSEA Park

Practice match fixture