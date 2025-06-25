Kate Hore and Ebony Marinoff in action during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HEAVYWEIGHTS Adelaide and Melbourne will face off in a practice match ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

The AFL has confirmed the fixtures for the match simulation and official practice matches, which will begin on Friday, July 25.

All teams will play two matches over two weekends, with a week off then scheduled between the practice matches and round one of the season. 

The match simulations are generally deemed "unofficial" practice matches, with teams able to determine their own playing conditions. Some previous games have seen six terms played instead of four, and have even included match scenarios (e.g. playing the last two minutes as if one team is ahead by a point).

Public access to match simulations will be determined and communicated by the club in question in the days leading up to the game.

Practice matches are played under official AFL conditions, and will be the first proper opportunity for fans to see their teams in person.

They will also be live streamed on club sites, with official teams named at 5.30pm AEST the day before each game.

Match simulation fixture

Date

Time (local)

Time (AEST)

Home Team

Away Team

Venue

Friday 25 July

1:00pm

1:00pm

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Tom Wills Oval

Friday 25 July

5:00pm

5:00pm

Brisbane

Gold Coast

Brighton Homes Arena

Friday 25 July

5:00pm

5:00pm

Carlton

Richmond

Ikon Park

Friday 25 July

6:00pm

6:00pm

Western Bulldogs

North Melbourne

Mission Whitten Oval

Saturday 26 July

9:30am

9:30am

Essendon

Collingwood

Windy Hill

Saturday 26 July

11:00am

11:30am

Port Adelaide

Adelaide

Alberton Oval

Saturday 26 July

10:00am

12:00pm

Fremantle

West Coast

Victor George Kailis Oval

Saturday 26 July

12:30pm

12:30pm

Melbourne

Hawthorn

Casey Fields

Saturday 26 July

1:00pm

1:00pm

St Kilda

Geelong

RSEA Park

Practice match fixture

Date

Time 
(local)

Time 
(AEST)

Home Team

Away Team

Venue

Saturday 2 August 

9:00am

11:00am

Fremantle

St Kilda

Victor George Kailis Oval

Saturday 2 August

12:00pm

12:00pm

North Melbourne

Essendon

Avalon Airport Oval

Saturday 2 August

12:05pm

12:05pm

Greater Western Sydney

Carlton

Blacktown International Sportspark

Saturday 2 August 

12:30pm

12:30pm

Brisbane

Sydney

Brighton Homes Arena

Saturday 2 August

8:00pm

8:00pm

Gold Coast

Geelong

People First Stadium

Saturday 2 August 

6:15pm

8:15pm

West Coast

Western Bulldogs

Mineral Resources Park

Sunday 3 August

11:00am

11:30am

Adelaide

Melbourne

Thomas Farms Oval

Sunday 3 August

12:00pm

12:00pm

Richmond

Hawthorn

Ikon Park

Sunday 3 August

1:30pm

2:00pm

Port Adelaide

Collingwood

Alberton Oval