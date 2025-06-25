Sarah Black takes a closer look at the major dilemma facing the Suns at year's end

GOLD Coast is staring down a draft dilemma at the end of the year, with an embarrassment of riches in this year's academy class.

The Suns could feasibly have at least nine players in the draft mix this year, leading to a two-fold problem – how can they find the picks needed, and just how deep can they cut their list to bring in this next generation of players?

The recently introduced future pick trading will help somewhat, allowing Gold Coast to stockpile some extra first- and second-round selections this year, but only if other clubs come to the party and are willing to trade away their 2025 first-round picks.

Within the pool of 8-10 players, at least four or five are first-round selections, with midfielder Ava Usher, ruck Georja Davies, key forward Dekota Baron and half-forward Alannah Welsh leading the charge, while Sunny Lappin has starred this year through the midfield and into attack.

Newly appointed AFLW senior coach Rhyce Shaw has worked extensively with the academy group the past few years as coach of the squad.

Academy selections must be pre-nominated by the home club, while Lappin has a choice of accepting a Gold Coast nomination, or opting for father-daughter clubs Carlton or St Kilda.

From the club's nomination, if a rival club wishes to place a bid on an academy player, they can do so at any point of the draft. If the Suns wish to retain that player, they have to match that bid with a selection within 18 picks of the original bid.

Last year saw Melbourne place a bid on Suns academy prospect Havana Harris with pick No.2, which Gold Coast matched with its pick No.19, giving up that selection in the process.

The Demons then proceeded with their new pick No.3, landing Molly O'Hehir.

The excess of riches is no doubt a wonderful problem to have, and the wider AFLW pool will benefit from the spillover, given there's no way Gold Coast can land all of its desired players.

There's also a question over just how much a list can be turned over in the space of a year, and which current/out-of-contract Suns make way in order to accommodate the new intake of players.

The Suns delisted six players and traded out skipper Tara Bohanna from their squad of 31 last year. The year prior saw four players delisted and six traded from a squad of 32, meaning 17 changes over the past two seasons. Most clubs sit at 10 or 11.

All five of Gold Coast's draft picks last year – Harris, Tara Harrington, Nyalli Milne, Mia Salisbury and Heidi Talbot – were academy players, and Brisbane also picked up five of its own academy players the year prior.

Ava Usher

One of the most quick and powerful midfielders in the current crop, Usher was named player of the under-16 championships in 2023. She suffered a torn ACL last year, and has not yet returned to football, needing a follow-up clean-out surgery last week.

Georja Davies

A unicorn who is the No.1 ruck prospect in this year's draft pool, while also able to play as a key forward, pure midfielder or key back. The youngest of the four Davies girls who play across Sydney (Giselle), Greater Western Sydney (Fleur) and Gold Coast (Darcie), and is incredibly agile for her height.

Dekota Baron

A strong-bodied key forward who leads hard at the footy, and has a safe pair of hands overhead. Has sat out of footy this year as she works through finger and knee injuries.

Alannah Welsh

Welsh is a classy half-forward/midfielder who reads the play well and anticipates ball movement with ease. She's got a tight side-step and uses the footy cleanly.

Sunny Lappin

Lappin, the daughter of Carlton favourite Matthew, rotates through the midfield and forward line, and can line up on the wing if required. She's tough in the contest and has strong game sense.

Annabelle Foat

Has already been recognised for her efforts this year, named best-on for the All Stars in its first game against the AFLW Academy. An inside midfielder who knows how to win the ball, and isn't afraid to lay a tackle.

Bronte Parker

A true inside midfielder, Parker loves winning the tough ball and setting up a clearance for her side. Has a good big kick out of the contest, and can also mark overhead.

Rhianna Ingram

Can play either as a deep defender or rebounder, and uses the ball well when moving off half-back. Is calm under pressure and makes smart decisions to set her team up on the rebound.

Mikayla Nurse

A dual-sided midfielder who has proven to be equally comfortable in centre bounces as she is on the wing. Knows how to find the footy, and has plenty of pace up her sleeve when she gets ball in hand.

Sienna Burhman, Millar Brosnan-Ball (over-ager), Lilly-Ann Ryder and Alicia Gordon (over-ager) are all also members of Gold Coast's academy who have been named in Queensland's under-18 squad this year.