All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Imogen Trengove in action during the 2025 Marsh AFL National Development Championships U18 Girls match between Victoria Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of draft prospects – both for this year and those to come – had big days out across their respective state leagues, while Carlton ran plenty of AFLW players through its VFLW side.

Breann Harrington (nee Moody) was important in attack for the Blues, as was Lila Keck. Meanwhile Mia Geere – draft eligible in 2026 – kicked six goals for Wilston Grange in the QAFLW.

And in the SANFLW, Woodville-West Torrens qualified for its first ever Grand Final.

VFLW

Collingwood 8.9 (57) d Casey 1.5 (11)

Collingwood bounced back from last week's narrow loss in a big way, defeating Casey by 46 points on its home deck. Tayla Christensen was the star in attack for the Pies, with three goals from six scores, and through the middle of the ground, teenager Tahlia Sanger dominated with 24 disposals and nine tackles.

Casey captain Meg Macdonald was immense, with 23 disposals and six clearances in the loss.

Essendon 8.7 (55) d Box Hill 5.3 (33)

In VFLW game No.50, Essendon captain El Chaston led their side to a shock win over Box Hill. Chaston finished with a game-high 28 disposals and a goal, and Olivia Manfre and Christina Bernardi kicked two goals apiece.

Dynamic runner Amelie Prosser-Shaw continued her run of fine form, with 17 disposals and three inside 50s.

Carlton 15.6 (96) d Western Bulldogs 1.3 (9)

For the second week running, Carlton stacked its side with AFLW-listed players, and earned a win as a result. Breann Harrington (nee Moody) played her first competitive game of the year and finished with three goals, 16 disposals and 23 hitouts in an ominous sign.

Lila Keck (two goals, 17 disposals), Eliza Wood (one goal) and Tara Bohanna (12 disposals, five marks, one goal) all had an impact up forward. Meanwhile Lou-Lou Field (18 disposals, eight intercepts), Darcy Vescio (12 disposals, eight intercepts), and Siofra O'Connell (six intercepts, seven disposals) had a say behind the ball.

Winning footy between the arcs was Yasmin Duursma (22 disposals, four tackles) who will be fighting for a place in the AFLW side this year, and did those chances no harm. Last week's matchwinner Keeley Skepper (18 disposals, three tackles inside 50) got busy with ball in hand, Meg Robertson (16 disposals, six intercepts) worked hard, and Irishwoman Aisling Reidy (six disposals, two intercepts) increased her impact on last week's debut.

Maddie Hendrie also had a run, but has a quieter day out.

For the Bulldogs, Zara Hamilton led the way with 20 disposals and five tackles, while Imogen Milford kicked the side's sole goal.

North Melbourne Werribee 16.6 (102) d Port Melbourne 3.2 (20)

Maddie Di Cosmo dominated for the reigning premier in its huge win over finals hopeful Port Melbourne.

Di Cosmo finished with 37 disposals, seven clearances, and one goal, while Renee Tierney and Nyakoat Dijiok combined for nine goals.

Isabella Robson kicked all three goals for the Borough in a strong performance ahead of the ball.

Sandringham 3.2 (20) d Geelong 4.4 (28)

Sandringham snuck back into second spot on the ladder with a last gasp win over Geelong on Saturday afternoon.

Sophie Locke was the Firestarter for the Zebras with three goals, including the matchwinner, and captain Grace Hodder's work through the middle bore 18 disposals and 10 tackles. Former Collingwood and Carlton ruck Alison Downie (23 hitouts, 16 disposals, one goal) made an impressive debut for Sandringham.

Once again, Abby Favell led the way for Geelong, with 26 disposals and a goal.

Darebin 6.2 (38) d Williamstown 5.4 (34)

Alyssa Mifsud was the hero in Darebin's underdog win over Williamstown. The former Demon snatched the ball out of the ruck late to kick the matchwinner, ultimately finishing with 20 disposals, two goals, and 11 clearances.

Fellow goal sneak Mon De Matteo kicked two majors from her seven disposals.

Sharnie Whiting and Talia Motta each nabbed two goals for Williamstown, while Krystal Russell recorded 47 hitouts.

Sabine Cowley du Parquet and Krystal Russell compete in a ruck contest during the VFLW match between Darebin Falcons and Williamstown at Genis Steel Oval in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SANFLW

Woodville-West Torrens 4.6 (30) d. South Adelaide 4.5 (29)

Woodville-West Torrens won its way through to a first SANFLW Grand Final with a final quarter Klaudia O'Neill goal to put the Eagles up by one point.

South Australia U18 captain Imogen Trengove recorded 13 disposals and four clearances in the victory, while Zahlia Niemann finished with a game-high 20 disposals and six marks.

Emma Charlton, younger sister of Adelaide's Teah, was simply outstanding for South Adelaide with 25 disposals, two goals, and 10 tackles.

With the win, Woodville-West Torrens has earned the week off, while South Adelaide will host Sturt in the preliminary final on Sunday.

Sturt 5.2 (32) d North Adelaide 1.2 (8)

A strong performance from Sturt has the club progressing to next week's preliminary final against South Adelaide, while North Adelaide's finals series has come to an end.

Draft eligible in 2026, Skout Young kicked two goals for the victor, and Monique Bessen (21 disposals, 10 tackles), a draft prospect for this year, was at her ball winning best.

Amber Ward kicked North Adelaide's sole goal.

QAFLW

Southport 10.10 (70) d Bond University 4.0 (24)

In Southport's 12th win for the season, Sunny Lappin – eligible for December's Telstra AFLW Draft – finished with an impressive 32 disposals, eight clearances, and seven inside 50s. Fellow top draft prospects Georja Davies (17 disposals) and Dekota Baron (14 disposals, two goals) were also important in the victory.

Annabelle Foat, another top ager preparing for this year's draft, was strong for Bond University with 10 disposals and three tackles, while Maisy Evans kicked two goals.

Coorparoo 13.16 (94) d Moreton Bay 1.0 (6)

Born in 2009, and therefore not draft eligible until 2027, Edie Fraser was dynamic in Coorparoo's big win over Moreton Bay. Fraser kicked three goals from 19 disposals, while Chelsea Chesterfield and Indiana Scheffler each kicked three of their own.

Emmerson Brady kicked Moreton Bay's sold goal.

Morningside 19.11 (125) d Maroochydore 0.2 (2)

A pair of 2008-born forwards had a day out for Morningside, with Zoe Petrides and Harlee McIlwain each kicking four goals between their state duties. Meanwhile Laura Roy finished with a game-high 28 disposals and eight clearances.

Molly Ferguson and Sophie Schulze each won 18 disposals for Maroochydore.

Aspley 11.8 (74) d University of Queensland 2.2 (14)

Kaitlyn Day (31 disposals, two goals) was simply dominant for Aspley, as was Jesse McMillan (23 disposals, eight inside 50s), meanwhile Farradai Hopkins (21 disposals, 12 tackles), was the University of Queensland's best.

Wilston Grange 26.25 (181) d Yeronga 0.0 (0)

Another of the 2026 draft crop, Mia Geere kicked six goals from 14 scores in Wilston Grange's huge win over Yeronga. Tshinta Kendall also recorded six goals for the Gorillas.

Goldie Poultney finished with 25 disposals for Yeronga.

WAFLW

West Perth 5.12 (42) d East Fremantle 1.3 (9)

Hayley Bidefeld was West Perth's best in its win over East Fremantle, with 19 disposals and two goals, while Kayla Van Den Heever, Amy Fortescue, and Sara Riou also hit the scoreboard.

Elly Sara led the way for East Fremantle in the loss with 20 disposals and seven marks.

Perth 5.12 (42) d Peel 3.1 (19)

Perth recorded its second win in fine fashion, spearheaded by Isabella Shannon (37 disposals, nine inside 50s, one goal) and Jasmine Single (24 disposals, six inside 50s).

Cassie Davidson was strong for Peel, finishing with 26 disposals and a goal in the loss.

East Fremantle 4.6 (30) d Claremont 3.0 (18)

Claremont was dealt a big blow, with its loss to East Fremantle putting it a game behind Subiaco on top of the ladder. Amber Kinnane (15 disposals, two goals) and Natasha Entwistle (21 disposals, nine tackles) were among the Sharks' best.

Kate Orme, Bridie Garlick and Hannah Seaborn were Claremont's goalkickers.

Swan Districts 5.4 (34) d South Fremantle 4.4 (28)

Swan Districts landed an important win over South Fremantle, giving it a game buffer over the Bulldogs heading into round 16.

Jaime Henry (39 disposals, six tackles) was everywhere for Swan Districts, and Taylah Edwards and Adi Griffith kicked two goals apiece.

Highly rated draft prospect Alira Fotu kicked two goals for the Bulldogs in the loss.