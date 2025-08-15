Georgie Prespakis poses during Geelong's 2025 team photo day at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

A FULLY fit Georgie Prespakis is ready to make an impact in season 2025, as Geelong looks to return to finals after last year's shock slide.

For the first time, Prespakis has revealed the extent of her persistent quad injury that decimated her last season, having suffered a number of small re-tears along the way as she tried to get back onto the park.

"Touch wood, I've always been pretty fortunate with my body. I had some quad issues early on in pre-season and probably didn't know my body as well as I would have thought," Prespakis told AFL.com.au.

"I'm the kind of person that wants to go a million miles an hour, so any way I could have pushed to play and train was something I liked to do.

"There were certainly a few re-tears along the way. I missed a couple of games early in the year, got somewhat normal again, and then there were a few niggles along the way. It's amazing what the body can get through at times – not to encourage that, but it was a tough one.

"As the season came to an end, it was nice to get some continuity. But when you don't have full confidence in your body, it definitely affects the way you play."

Georgie Prespakis gets treatment on the interchange during the match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in week one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Prespakis sat out the Cats' practice matches last year, and while she played the early rounds, her week two match against North Melbourne was well down on her usual output, managing just 11 disposals. She subsequently sat out weeks three and four, before playing out the year.

Across the season, she averaged 20.2 disposals (down from 24.2 the previous year), 5.6 clearances (6.6) and 3.0 inside 50s (4.2), kicking just two goals.

But she has roared back into form this pre-season, recording an impressive 40 touches, 10 clearances and two goals against Gold Coast in a practice match.

"Throughout the season, there were definitely times I felt a little lost in where my strengths are and where I add value to the team, and that was due to having a lack of confidence in my body and not being able to move the way I would have liked to. Being such a short season, you want to play every game and want to be out there to help your team and play when you can. It was a difficult one," Prespakis said.

"We’re pretty fortunate at the club, we've got a really good sports psych, Dave Williams, who is someone I've worked quite closely with over the past few seasons. He's been someone who's really able to help me.

"Dan Lowther, our coach – there were times when I was struggling and wondering why I wasn't playing the way I wanted to and didn't know how to get back to my old ways. He sat down with me and got one of the guys at the club to put together a video compilation of all the things I did well, and finding my strengths.

"It gives you a bit more gratitude as to how lucky we are to play the game we love, and there are a number of girls who have missed due to more significant injuries."

Geelong added some height to the mix over the off-season, although star rookie recruit – former Australian volleyballer Caitie Tipping – is still rehabbing a kneecap injury suffered in the VFLW, as she tried to get some football experience under her belt.

The Cats also drafted ex-WNBL player Piper Dunlop to free up Kate Darby to play in attack, while fellow key forward Aishling Moloney arrived in Australia last week after the conclusion of her Gaelic football season.

Irishwoman Kate Kenny looks set for a big year, playing as a high half-forward with the ability to flex onto the ball in her second season, while the picture isn't as rosy for Chloe Scheer, who is now battling a knee issue after a toe injury ruled her out for the entirety of last year.

Star midfielder Amy McDonald has also been managed through pre-season with a foot complaint.

Draftee Lexi Gregor has impressed at training in defence, while Rachel Kearns and Sienna Tallariti have been on limited loads due to off-season ankle surgeries.

Chloe Scheer celebrates a goal during Geelong's win over Hawthorn in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Back in the finals mix, that's certainly the plan. We've got a couple of hard games really early on (North Melbourne and Adelaide in rounds one and two), but we think with a healthy list, and if we can put our best foot forward early in the season, we can be a team that plays really exciting football," Prespakis said.

"We certainly know we can challenge the teams at the top. To be able to draw against North and see them go on and win the premiership – which is really well deserved – but we know we're capable of challenging some of those really good teams in the comp.

"It's kind of tidying up all the games and riding the ebbs and flows a little better, and being able to win the games, that all of them, we should be able to win."