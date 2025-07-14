Tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW season go on sale from 10am AEST Tuesday

Amy Mulholland celebrates a goal during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GET READY, tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW season are on sale today.

Club members can get their hands on tickets from 10am AEST, while the general public can access them from 2pm.

Tickets will remain at $15 for the 2025 season, with free tickets available for under 18s.

AFLW FIXTURE ANALYSED Full set complete, who your team doesn't play

The 10th season of AFLW kicks off on Thursday, August 14 with a special season-opener between Carlton and Collingwood in memory of the iconic inaugural AFLW match in 2017.

Check out the AFLW fixture and get your tickets here.

Ticket on-sale times (AEST)

Tuesday 15 July

10:00am – Club Members

2:00pm – General Public

Tickets for the 2025 NAB AFLW Season are available via Ticketmaster for all venues, except Manuka Oval (Greater Western Sydney) and People's First Stadium (Gold Coast) which are available via Ticketek.