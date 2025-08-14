The teams are in for round one's Friday and Saturday games plus all the Sunday squads

L-R: Kate Hore, India Rasheed, Zippy Fish. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE captain Kate Hore will play in round one after overcoming a knee complaint, as will star forward Tayla Harris, as the side prepares to face the Western Bulldogs on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile star Bulldog Isabelle Pritchard has been named following a knee concern of her own, set to take her place in the midfield alongside stalwart Ellie Blackburn and draftee Sarah Poustie. Top draft pick Emma McDonald will also line up in attack for the Dogs.

More top 20 draft selections have been named to make their debut across the opening round, with Adelaide's India Rasheed and Melbourne's Molly O'Hehir headlining the weekend's games.

Exciting West Australian Zippy Fish will run out for Sydney in the No.23 guernsey, while Hawthorn's first pick Lavinia Cox has also been named, as has premiership defender Najwa Allen who made the move from Adelaide over the off season.

Greater Western Sydney will unveil a host of new additions, including former Western Bulldogs defender Eleanor Brown, set to play her first game since October 2023, exciting Irishwoman Grace Kós, and top draftee Sara Howley.

Last year's Irish sensation Eilish O'Dowd has also been named, despite only landing back in Australia last Friday.

Laela Ebert and Maggie Mahony will join O'Hehir in debuting for the Demons, who will be without important players Tahlia Gillard (knee) and Georgia Gall (foot).

Star Sydney trio Chloe Molloy, Montana Ham, and Ally Morphett are all in the side set to take on Richmond on Friday evening, as are new recruits Jasmine Grierson, Darcy Moloney, Ash Van Loon, and Lulu Pullar.

Richmond has opted not to play its top draft selection Sierra Grieves, instead naming the midfielder as an emergency, but former Bomber Paige Scott and replacement signing Lulu Beatty will both make their Tigers debut.

Emma Kearney, Emma King, and Vikki Wall will all miss for reigning premier North Melbourne, with former Tiger Eilish Sheerin, ex-Docker Ariana Hetherington, and Irishwoman Blaithin Bogue all running out for the Kangaroos for the first time.

Brisbane has named Neasa Dooley and Claudia Wright in its extended bench for potential debuts, the Crows have included Hannah Ewings in their Sunday squad, and Indy Tahau is named in Port Adelaide's backline for a comeback more than 600 days after a serious knee injury.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15

Sydney v Richmond at North Sydney Oval, 6.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

B: B.Tarrant 20 A.Mitchell 8

HB: J.O'Sullivan 24 J.Grierson 11 L.Pullar 12

C: L.McEvoy 9 L.Gardiner 31 P.McCarthy 15

HF: H.Cooper 2 M.Ham 18 C.Hamilton 10

F: R.Privitelli 19 C.Molloy - C 5

Foll: A.Morphett 7 T.Kennedy 29 S.Hurley 25

I/C: A.Van Loon 17 Z.Fish 23 L.Hausegger 26 D.Moloney 4 C.Reid 13

Emerg: A.Martin 21 A.Hamilton 30 M.Collier 14

RICHMOND

B: I.Bacon 11 L.McClelland 16

HB: K.Cox 17 G.Seymour 28 J.Hicks 6

C: K.Dempsey 19 E.McKenzie 22 M.Shevlin 35

HF: P.Scott 5 K.Brennan - C 3 E.Yassir 2

F: C.Greiser 9 R.Miller 15

Foll: P.Kelly 14 M.Beruldsen 8 M.Conti 4

I/C: G.Egan 1 A.Dallaway 30 L.Beatty 38 L.Graham 18 M.Ford 33

Emerg: S.Grieves 25 L.Brazzale 12 C.Wicksteed 24

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 3.35pm AEST

GEELONG

B: G.Rankin 10 C.Gunjaca 26

HB: R.Kearns 22 M.McDonald - C 11 R.Webster 21

C: Z.Friswell 20 G.Prespakis 41 J.Crockett-Grills 6

HF: M.Bowen 1 J.Parry 5 K.Surman 7

F: A.Moloney 45 K.Darby 8

Foll: P.Dunlop 38 A.McDonald 3 N.Morrison 9

I/C: K.Kenny 12 C.Thorne 25 M.Bragg 44 B.O'Rourke 23 E.Kilpatrick 27

Emerg: B.Smith 2 A.Gregor 30 E.Fowler 17

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: L.Birch 2 J.Ferguson 20

HB: N.Bresnehan 12 E.Shannon 11 E.Sheerin 4

C: T.Craven 5 M.King 23 T.Gatt 8

HF: J.Bruton 35 B.Eddey 3 A.O'Loughlin 6

F: T.Randall 16 K.Shierlaw 33

Foll: K.Rennie 26 A.Riddell 7 J.Garner - C 25

I/C: E.O'Shea 14 R.Tripodi 19 A.Smith 15 B.Bogue 10 A.Hetherington 29

Emerg: T.Boyd 24 A.Gavin-Mangan 21 G.Stubs 27

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Corroboree Group Oval, 5.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: I.Huntington 12 E.Brown 8

HB: K.Smith 4 C.McCormick 25 E.Pease 33

C: S.Howley 9 R.Beeson - C 6 M.Brazendale 23

HF: G.Garnett 17 A.Eva 2B.Mowbray 31

F: T.Evans 18 Z.Goldsworthy 7

Foll: G.Kos 27 A.Parker 3 K.Srhoj 14

I/C: G.Martin 1 S.Kavanagh 21 M.Pauga 13 C.Fletcher 11 E.O'Dowd 15

Emerg: T.Levy 10 I.Linde 19 A.Newman 16

ESSENDON

B: T.Chambers 13 E.Gamble 14

HB: A.Gaylor 23 G.Clarke 17 M.Busch 28

C: H.Ridewood 10 G.Belloni 7 B.Walker 9

HF: M.MacLachlan 21 C.Murphy 33 S.Cain - C 20

F: B.Toogood 8 D.Bannister 3

Foll: M.Dyke 16 G.Nanscawen 5 M.Prespakis 4

I/C: S.Van De Heuvel 27 S.Alexander 24 A.Morcom 25 C.Adams 15 G.Gee 2

Emerg: J.Verbrugge 29 A.Gladman 26 M.Van Dyke 19

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: I.Grant 3 L.Ahrens 27

HB: E.Georgostathis 17 K.Kimber 28 B.Gutknecht 18

C: R.Wilcox 37 J.Fitzgerald 23 J.Smith 10

HF: S.Hartwig 15 E.McDonald 9 E.Blackburn - C 2

F: L.Stephenson 14 H.Woodley 19

Foll: A.Edmonds 33 D.Carruthers 8 I.Pritchard 4

I/C: C.Buttifant 20 E.Grigg 5 E.Gavalas 25 S.Poustie 1 E.Bennetts 11

Emerg: B.Barwick 12 K.Hardingham 24 A.McKee 26

MELBOURNE

B: L.Ebert 19 S.Taylor 28

HB: M.O'Hehir 11 S.Lampard 8 M.Chaplin 13

C: P.Paxman 4 T.Hanks 5 E.McNamara 22

HF: M.Mahony 20 A.Bannan 6 E.Zanker 29

F: K.Hore - C 10 T.Harris 7

Foll: L.Pearce 15 O.Purcell 2 S.Heath 30

I/C: B.Mackin 31 G.Campbell 1 L.Johnson 33 M.Fitzsimon 24 A.Pisano 3

Emerg: R.Wotherspoon 12 A.Dethridge 14 S.Goldrick 23



SUNDAY, AUGUST 17

Brisbane v Hawthorn at Brighton Homes Arena, 12.40pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: L.Postlethwaite 6 J.Dunne 8

HB: B.Koenen - C 3 N.Grider 10 J.Ellenger 5

C: C.Mullins 28 A.Anderson 18 O.O'Dwyer 9

HF: C.Svarc 25 D.Davidson 14 R.Svarc 29

F: T.Smith 31 E.Hampson 7

Foll: T.Hickie 2 S.Conway 12 I.Dawes 17

I/C: S.Campbell 20 R.Crozier 23 E.Long 16 S.Davison 11 N.Dooley 13 C.Hodder 21 E.Hartill 1 C.Wright 24

HAWTHORN

B: A.Kemp 16 E.Everist 25

HB: K.Ashmore 10 T.Lucas-Rodd 18 T.Smith 24

C: M.Williamson 27 E.Bates - C 1 G.Bodey 3

HF: J.Fleming 5 A.Gilroy 7 N.Allen 4

F: L.Cox 8 Á.McDonagh 13

Foll: L.Wales 31 E.West 2 C.Sherriff 12

I/C: K.Coyne 9 D.Flockart 14 J.Vukic 23 L.Elliott 20 B.Hipwell 19 H.McLaughlin 6 S.Butterworth 28 L.Stone 22

St Kilda v Adelaide at RSEA Park, 2.10pm AEST

ST KILDA

B: H.Priest - C 14 N.Stevens 2

HB: K.Forbes 15 P.Trudgeon 10 S.Watson 12

C: M.McDonald 1 J.Lambert 9 C.Baskaran 26

HF: E.Friend 16 J.Wardlaw 30 G.Patrikios 21

F: Z.Besanko 11 A.Richards 22

Foll: R.Ott 20 J.Anderson 7 T.Smith 6

I/C: A.Burke 3 D.Guttridge 5 B.Jakobsson 8 R.Caris 19 Am.Clarke 25 L.Hung 29 N.Plane 32 Ar.Clarke 34

ADELAIDE

B: C.Biddell 12 Z.Prowse 4

HB: K.Cronin 22 S.Allan 39 S.Goodwin 11

C: N.Kelly 23 A.Hatchard 33 M.Newman 17

HF: I.Rasheed 8 D.Ponter 15 R.Martin 5

F: C.Gould 1 E.Jones 2

Foll: J.Allan 32 E.Marinoff - C 10 T.Charlton 25

I/C: B.Tonon 28 G.Kelly 20 K.Kustermann 7 H.Ewings 9 H.Munyard 6 B.Boileau 3 B.Smith 18 S.Thompson 14

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Alberton Oval, 3.40pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

B: A.Borg 21 I.Tahau 10

HB: S.Syme 20 T.Germech 30 M.Brooksby 6

C: S.Goody 16 A.Dowrick 5 E.Heads 12

HF: J.Mules-Robinson - C 1 G.Houghton 27 J.Sowden 32

F: A.Woodland 8 J.Stewart 13

Foll: M.Scholz 29 M.Moloney 9 P.Window 4

I/C: E.O'Dea 2 E.Boag 17 K.Lamb 35 K.Pope 44 A.Brook 23 C.Gaunt 31 C.Morgan 19 L.Paterson 7

FREMANTLE

B: A.Brazill 24 I.Strom 26

HB: A.Stannett - C 4 L.Pugh 32 E.O'Driscoll 3

C: O.Lally 14 M.Kauffman 25 J.Low 30

HF: G.Brisbane 13 G.O'Sullivan 9 H.Miller 19

F: B.Smith 22 D.East 8

Foll: M.Strom 21 K.Bowers 2 G.Newton 1

I/C: T.Kikoak 37 A.Mulholland 33 G.Biedenweg-Webster 31 A.McCarthy 7 S.Verrier 5 P.Seth 18 J.Cregg 23 H.Ifould 17