The No.1 draft pick has made an impact, across both the AFL and the AFLW, in just her first game

Ash Centra during Collingwood's game against Carlton in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S a new trend making waves across the nation - the Centra Bounce.

The trick emerged in a split-second on Thursday night ahead of the NAB AFLW season opener between Carlton and Collingwood.

It's unconfirmed whether Ash Centra, last year's No.1 pick, knew the camera was on her when she bounced the oval-shaped football through her legs like a basketballer during a routine warm-up drill.

Since then, the trick has exploded and gone viral online, with both boys and girls trying to replicate the move.

But it isn't just a grassroots movement, with even some of the biggest names in football having a go. Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell was seen practising the trick in the middle of the MCG prior to the Hawks match against Melbourne, while Nick Daicos was filmed attempting it in the Collingwood rooms before their game against Adelaide.

"Across the weekend we saw all these players trying to emulate the Centra Bounce," Sarah Olle said on The Wrap on AFL.com.au.

"Not everyone was as good as Ash, but it was fun to see. It really was contagious. Nick Daicos can't even do it!"

Collingwood's Centra was one of 14 first-round draft picks from last year to make their debut in round one of the new AFLW season.

While Centra's moment has made waves, she wasn't the only 2024 draftee to make a huge impact on debut over the weekend.

Sydney young gun Zippy Fish had a record-equalling 26 disposals on debut, matching Brianna Davey, who collected the same amount of disposals in the first ever AFLW game 10 seasons earlier.

To go with her 26 disposals, Fish had a game-high 11 rebound 50s, nine intercept possessions and 549 metres gained.

Elsewhere, Carlton's Poppy Scholz had 11 possessions and a goal from defence, Gold Coast's Havana Harris provided a strong marking target up forward and West Coast's Lucia Painter kicked three goals in five minutes, including a snap on her non-preferred left foot.

All-Australian Kate McCarthy says round one provided just a small window into just how talented the next generation is.

"We have genuine players who have come through the whole pathway," explains McCarthy.

"So when the first season of AFLW was around, these girls were eight or nine, and they were watching AFLW athletes on the TV. They have grown up with a football in their hands, essentially.

"They've come through all of the pathways and we are seeing now probably the best set of debutants we've seen in a round of football, and there's only going to be more as the season goes on.

"The race for the Rising Star will be the biggest that it has been in AFLW that we've seen, because every single one of those players ... could be nominated this week."