Jaide Britton says the newest crop of draftees are a cut above anything we've seen before

Lucia Painter celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Mineral Resources Park in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ MARAWAR midfielder Jaide Britton has declared that the Eagles' latest group of draftees are a "class above" anything she's seen in the AFLW.

After just two rounds, the Eagles have already debuted two of their four draft picks from last year - Lucia Painter and Kayla Dalgleish - who have both had an immediate impact.

Painter kicked three goals in her debut game earning her the round one Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination and Dalgleish kicked two goals in round two match against Essendon.

"The four draftees we had this year were like a class above anything we've seen before," Britton said on this week's episode of Tagged.

"It showed as soon as they came into our pre-season blocks, they were fit, they were strong in the gym, they could kick on both feet … they've been ultimate professionals, all of them.

"You can tell they've been raised in a really professional environment, whether it's through their state programs or their footy clubs.. They were already made footballers before they even walked in the door.

"Lu (Painter) last week kicks three in a quarter and 'Dags' (Dalgleish) kicks two really important goals this week, it just shows how quickly these girls now are coming in and having an impact."

Waalitj Marawar is staying in Melbourne this week in an effort to reduce their travel time, with the club playing two games in Victoria in seven days. The Eagles lost to the Bombers by five points in round two and will face St Kilda on Saturday at RSEA Park.

Britton said her side were disappointed with the loss to Essendon, particularly as the Eagles were in front only five minutes before the final siren.

"(We) ended up being a point up with about three and a half, four minutes to go but you obviously can't see the running clock time and we were just in save the game mode," she said.

"A couple little mistakes in there you watch them back and they're micro mistakes, but they happen at the most important time."

Tagged co-host Sarah Hosking asked what second-year coach and former Melbourne premiership player Daisy Pearce said to the group after the game.

"I think Daisy's very measured, like you're never going to walk in and cop a spray for something like that. You obviously don't mean to lose a game on purpose," Britton said.

"She just felt the disappointment with us and you know you come back and look at the game and look at where we can get better.

"It's all learnings and we're a young group still, so lots of positives to take out of it, but yeah just flat it was a pretty pretty disappointing, grim bus ride home."

Jaide Britton in action during the match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Mineral Resources Park in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Britton goes on to discuss her recent contract extension, her party trick and which Eagles staff member received a complaint from a fellow passenger on a flight from Perth, all in this week's episode.

Joining Hosking for episode three of Tagged is Collingwood vice-captain Jordyn Allen, who jumps in as co-host this week.

The two discuss the weekend's matches, along with a whole host of fun topics including Allen's hilarious nickname, the dirt (literally) on what Sarah Rowe is like as a locker buddy, and Allen's unusual coffee order.

In Tagged weekly segments, Docker Emma O'Driscoll takes a deeper look into this year's draftees and Miss Universe Australia finalist Paraman Tot joins 'Hosko's Hot Seat'.

