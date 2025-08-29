Sophie Alexander celebrates a goal for Essendon against Richmond in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND'S season is already on life support less than a month into the season, while Essendon has made it three from three after a gritty 15-point win in the second edition of Dreamtime in Darwin.

The Tigers were far better than last week's performance in the 21-point loss to Western Bulldogs, but 10 behinds for the match – including three crucial misses in the last term – put paid to any idea of a come-from-behind victory, despite recording 15-4 inside 50s in the last quarter.

Essendon defended grimly throughout, and set up its win through strong contest work and taking its opportunities in front of goal, with Sophie Alexander and Georgia Gee each booting their second in the final stanza of the game to secure the 6.7 (43) to 3.10 (28) victory.

Richmond skipper Katie Brennan remains an injury watch, nursing what appeared to be a jarred hand or wrist for the second half of the game.

Brennan had made quick work of the team's unwelcome record of zero marks inside 50 last week, locking one down in the opening minute, while Paige Scott slotted Richmond's first, coming against their former club.

At the other end of the field, Essendon key back Georgia Clarke – who featured up forward in another life at Geelong – showed off some sharp footwork in front of goal with a curling effort while running towards the boundary.

It was a hot start from the Bombers, until Richmond reasserted some control on the match, but Scott and Poppy Kelly blew crucial shots in the second term from directly in front to leave the margin at 13 points at half-time.

The Tigers had 21 more disposals in the third quarter, which was bookended by goals from Brennan and Emelia Yassir, the small coincidentally having requested a trade to the Bombers in the off-season that never eventuated.

It left the margin hovering at just six points at the major break - with last year's Dreamtime draw on everyone's mind - but the Bombers were far more efficient in attack in the final term, despite the absence of suspended co-captain Bonnie Toogood.

Essendon was able to overcome Kelly's dominance in the middle against winger-turned ruck Matilda Dyke, winning the clearance count by three despite a differential of 17 in the hit-outs.

Richmond youngster Sierra Grieves (18 disposals and 406m gained) starred on debut, having bafflingly slid to pick No.11 in the draft last year, while Georgia Nanscawen was the Bombers' best, laying 12 tackles in the long sleeves despite Darwin's heat.

More to come ...

RICHMOND 1.0 1.3 3.6 3.10 (28)

ESSENDON 2.2 3.4 4.6 6.7 (43)

GOALS

Richmond: Scott, Brennan, Yassir

Essendon: Alexander 2, Gee 2, McLachlan, Clarke

BEST

Richmond: McKenzie, Conti, Grieves, Shevlin, Scott

Essendon: Nanscawen, Cain, Prespakis, Gaylor, Alexander

INJURIES

Richmond: Brennan (wrist/hand)

Essendon: Nil

Crowd: 5,892 at TIO Stadium