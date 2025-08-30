Follow all the action from Saturday's round three AFLW matches

Tarni Evans attempts to mark the ball during the AFLW R3 match between Greater Western Sydney and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at Henson Park on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KUWARNA will be out to prove its still a contender in 2025 when it faces Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, while the Giants will be hunting for their first win of the season.

After a shock loss to Euro-Yroke in round one, the Crows steadied the ship last week with a commanding victory over Geelong.

CROWS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

In long-time coach Matthew Clarke's final season at the helm, the Crows are aiming to go out with a bang and win the flag.

Despite a strong first quarter last week against Collingwood, the Giants were overrun late and this week face the daunting prospect of a Crows side with a point to prove.

Learn More 01:31

Euro-Yroke will be looking to bounce back after last week's demoralising loss against Narrm, but face a Waalitj-Marawar side with a point to prove.

The Saints were simply outclassed against the Demons, and will be aiming to return to the fluid ball movement they displayed in round one.

SAINTS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The Eagles were pipped at the post last week against Essendon, and will be keen to return to the winners list against the Saints.

Boasting a side stacked with young talent such as Ella Roberts, Lucia Painter and Jess Rentsch, the Eagles pose a massive obstacle for the Saints

Learn More 01:14

After last week's resounding win, Sydney is quickly establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with this season.

With Chloe Molloy in career-best form, the Swans have run amuck in both of their two games.

CATS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Geelong meanwhile is still searching for its first win of the season, with injuries already taking a massive toll.

Learn More 02:17

Two winless sides meet on Saturday afternoon, when Yartapuulti hosts Gold Coast.

The Suns will be out to net their first victory under new coach Rhyce Shaw after two lacklustre efforts so far in 2025.

POWER v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Amelie Borg will be a welcome addition to a Power side that struggled defensively last week against North Melbourne.

Learn More 01:32

Fresh off a hard-fought win against Carlton last week, Hawthorn will be out to keep its winning streak alive when it visits the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs tasted victory last week against Richmond, but have their work cut out for themselves with the high-flying Hawks and their slick ball movement.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

The Hawks will still be without star midfielder Jas Fleming (knee), while defender Jenna Richardson returns.