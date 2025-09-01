Darcy Moloney drew inspiration from Laura Gardiner in making the tough decision to move to Sydney from Geelong

Chloe Molloy (left) and Darcy Moloney celebrate during the AFLW R3 match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium on August 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WATCHING former teammate Laura Gardiner excel in Sydney following a trade from Geelong, Darcy Moloney thought "maybe that could be me".

It wasn't about becoming the star of the show, or individual accolades. Instead Moloney wanted to challenge herself in a way she was yet to in her 22 years.

Since joining the Swans, Gardiner has been named an All-Australian and won a club best and fairest award, propelled into the upper echelon of midfielders across the League.

"I've always known that Laura could do that, it was just about opportunity. When we were back at Geelong together, I knew she could do that. I knew she was a ball magnet. I played a lot of football with her, I knew she had an amazing tank," Moloney told AFL.com.au.

"So, you look at it and you go, 'Maybe that could be me' but I don't think it was so much that, as I just wanted to get better, and I thought Sydney was the place that I could be better. But obviously you look at it and you go 'That could potentially be me if I get opportunity elsewhere', because as she's shown, she's got an opportunity there and she's taken it."

Moloney has had an immediate impact at Sydney, playing each of the first three games of the season – all wins, a first for the club – while rotating between the midfield and forward line. Her stunning start to the season was capped off nicely on Saturday when she kicked an important goal against her old side.

Leaving the Cats was tough, however, having grown up a mad Geelong fan and always dreaming of playing in the hoops.

"My dream was to play for Geelong, and my mum was a mad Geelong supporter, and she has been her whole life. So, that was something special for us, and pulling on the hoops felts like some big, major thing because I barracked for them for so long," Moloney admitted.

"So, it was tough to leave the club you love, but it was the best decision for my life at that point … but that development part, I felt like I plateaued a bit at Geelong, and I wasn't seeing the development that I wanted in myself."

The move from country Victoria to the bustling city of Sydney was always going to be a challenging one for Moloney, but fortunately the Swans had also recruited friend from home Ash Van Loon from Essendon in the same trade period.

The pair had played junior footy together at the Geelong Falcons, and so living with one another in their brand new city offered a sense of comfort in the shift.

"People say we act like sisters," Moloney laughed.

"I really enjoy not just living with her, but playing with her, and similar to me, I think with the given opportunity she's going to thrive."

Darcy Moloney chases down Mikayla Bowen during the match between Geelong and Sydney at GMHBA Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And thrive Van Loon has, also playing every game of the season to date and averaging career-best numbers along the way as an important cog down back.

Playing alongside such a good friend, understanding one another on and off the field, has been beneficial in Van Loon's eyes.

"I think we've just grown so much as friends, but then that really helps correlate on the footy field as well," Van Loon said.

"We obviously knew each other a little bit playing Falcons together and coming over, I think it helped ease my decision a little bit as well, knowing that Darcy was going to be at the Swans as well. And it's just been great, we've been really supportive of each other."

Ash Van Loon handballs under pressure during the match between Gold Coast and Sydney at People First Stadium in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Now in a place that feels comfortable, but challenging, Moloney feels she can get more out of her footy as she prepares for career game No.50 this weekend.

Then after the season, enjoying a summer in the Sydney sun is going to be a priority.

"I'm really excited for a summer here. I was really focused on my rehab in the summer just done, so I didn't really get to just chill and actually relax and go out and explore Sydney," Moloney said.

"I'm excited to get some of the girls to take me around and explore some places I haven't been yet."