Abbie McKay marks the ball during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has been dealt a blow with captain Abbie McKay sidelined with a hamstring injury, while North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner could return this week.

McKay has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss three weeks in a setback for the Blues, who are 3-1.

Roos skipper Garner, meanwhile, could return earlier than expected from an ankle injury with the gun midfielder a test for Sunday's Grand Final rematch against Brisbane.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Hannah Munyard Ankle TBC
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Foot 1-3 weeks
Poppy Boltz Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 4-6 weeks
Jess Good Calf 1 week
Abbie McKay Hamstring 3 weeks
Gab Pound Shin 2-3 weeks
Brooke Vickers Wrist Test
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 2-4 weeks
Selena Karlson Adductor 1-2 weeks
Charlotte Taylor Foot 2-4 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Daria Bannister Hand fracture 2 weeks
Brooke Brown Bone stress 2 weeks
Stephanie Cain Knee Test
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Emily Gough ACL Season
Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Jess Low Concussion 1-2 weeks
Emma O'Driscoll Concussion Test
Madi Scanlon Quad 3-4 weeks
Aine Tighe Knee 5 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kate Darby Calf 1-2 weeks
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 5-7 weeks
Caitie Tipping Knee 1-2 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Meara Girvan Concussion Test
Tara Harrington Ankle Test
Katie Lynch Ankle 1-3 weeks
Sienna McMullen Foot 4-6 weeks
Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks
Charlie Rowbottom Shoulder Test
Jamie Stanton Ankle 1-3 weeks
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Charlotte Wilson Leg 1-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Aliesha Newman Hamstring Test
Alyce Parker Foot 10 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Jasmine Fleming Knee Test
Aileen Gilroy Hamstring Test
Ainslie Kemp Knee Season
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley ACL 5-7 weeks
Tahlia Gillard MCL 1-2 weeks
Sinead Goldrick Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Jacinta Hose Back Season
Sarah Lampard Calf 3-4 weeks
Blaithin Mackin Knee 6-8 weeks
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Denby Taylor Foot 2-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Tessa Boyd Back 1 week
Jasmine Garner Ankle Test
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Foot 1-3 weeks
Cheyenne Hammond Finger 3-5 weeks
Julia Teakle Foot 2-4 weeks
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Ankle 1-3 weeks
Lauren Young Concussion 1 week
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Katie Brennan Knee Test
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Tessa Lavey Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season
Ella Friend Concussion Concussion protocols
Alana Gee Knee 4-6 weeks
Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-2 weeks
Lilu Hung Concussion Test
Olivia Vesely Concussion Concussion protocols
Nicola Xenos Foot 1-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Kiara Hillier Concussion Test
Sofia Hurley Foot 2-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker Illness 4-6 weeks
Lucy Boyd Ankle Test
Annabel Johnson Knee 1 week
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Quad Test
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Knee Test
Zimmorlei Farquharson Knee 1-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025