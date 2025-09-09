AFLW injury list, R5: Big Blues blow, Roos star could return
Abbie McKay marks the ball during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images
CARLTON has been dealt a blow with captain Abbie McKay sidelined with a hamstring injury, while North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner could return this week.
McKay has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss three weeks in a setback for the Blues, who are 3-1.
Roos skipper Garner, meanwhile, could return earlier than expected from an ankle injury with the gun midfielder a test for Sunday's Grand Final rematch against Brisbane.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Georgia McKee
Knee
Season
Hannah Munyard
Ankle
TBC
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker
Foot
1-3 weeks
Poppy Boltz
Hamstring
2-4 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Yasmin Duursma
Collarbone
4-6 weeks
Jess Good
Calf
1 week
Abbie McKay
Hamstring
3 weeks
Gab Pound
Shin
2-3 weeks
Brooke Vickers
Wrist
Test
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Bri Davey
Ankle
TBC
Kellyann Hogan
Shoulder
2-4 weeks
Selena Karlson
Adductor
1-2 weeks
Charlotte Taylor
Foot
2-4 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Daria Bannister
Hand fracture
2 weeks
Brooke Brown
Bone stress
2 weeks
Stephanie Cain
Knee
Test
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
TBC
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Bess Keaney
Pregnancy
Season
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Brooke Walker
ACL
Season
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Jess Low
Concussion
1-2 weeks
Emma O'Driscoll
Concussion
Test
Madi Scanlon
Quad
3-4 weeks
Aine Tighe
Knee
5 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Kate Darby
Calf
1-2 weeks
Chloe Scheer
Knee
Indefinite
Shelley Scott
Calf
5-7 weeks
Caitie Tipping
Knee
1-2 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Meara Girvan
Concussion
Test
Tara Harrington
Ankle
Test
Katie Lynch
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Sienna McMullen
Foot
4-6 weeks
Nyalli Milne
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Charlie Rowbottom
Shoulder
Test
Jamie Stanton
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Charlotte Wilson
Leg
1-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Hamstring
3-5 weeks
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Aliesha Newman
Hamstring
Test
Alyce Parker
Foot
10 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen
Hamstring
5-7 weeks
Katlyn Ashmore
Hamstring
3-5 weeks
Jasmine Fleming
Knee
Test
Aileen Gilroy
Hamstring
Test
Ainslie Kemp
Knee
Season
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
ACL
5-7 weeks
Tahlia Gillard
MCL
1-2 weeks
Sinead Goldrick
Shoulder
1-2 weeks
Jacinta Hose
Back
Season
Sarah Lampard
Calf
3-4 weeks
Blaithin Mackin
Knee
6-8 weeks
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Denby Taylor
Foot
2-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan
Hamstring
2-3 weeks
Tessa Boyd
Back
1 week
Jasmine Garner
Ankle
Test
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson
Foot
1-3 weeks
Cheyenne Hammond
Finger
3-5 weeks
Julia Teakle
Foot
2-4 weeks
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Lauren Young
Concussion
1 week
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Katie Brennan
Knee
Test
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Tessa Lavey
Hamstring
3-5 weeks
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler
Knee
Season
Ella Friend
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Alana Gee
Knee
4-6 weeks
Darcy Guttridge
Foot
1-2 weeks
Lilu Hung
Concussion
Test
Olivia Vesely
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Nicola Xenos
Foot
1-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Kiara Hillier
Concussion
Test
Sofia Hurley
Foot
2-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker
Illness
4-6 weeks
Lucy Boyd
Ankle
Test
Annabel Johnson
Knee
1 week
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Belinda Smith
Quad
Test
Updated: September 9, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant
Knee
Test
Zimmorlei Farquharson
Knee
1-3 weeks
Updated: September 9, 2025