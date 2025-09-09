Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round five

Abbie McKay marks the ball during Carlton's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has been dealt a blow with captain Abbie McKay sidelined with a hamstring injury, while North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner could return this week.

McKay has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss three weeks in a setback for the Blues, who are 3-1.

Roos skipper Garner, meanwhile, could return earlier than expected from an ankle injury with the gun midfielder a test for Sunday's Grand Final rematch against Brisbane.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Georgia McKee Knee Season Hannah Munyard Ankle TBC Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Foot 1-3 weeks Poppy Boltz Hamstring 2-4 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Yasmin Duursma Collarbone 4-6 weeks Jess Good Calf 1 week Abbie McKay Hamstring 3 weeks Gab Pound Shin 2-3 weeks Brooke Vickers Wrist Test Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle TBC Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 2-4 weeks Selena Karlson Adductor 1-2 weeks Charlotte Taylor Foot 2-4 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister Hand fracture 2 weeks Brooke Brown Bone stress 2 weeks Stephanie Cain Knee Test Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Emily Gough ACL Season Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Jess Low Concussion 1-2 weeks Emma O'Driscoll Concussion Test Madi Scanlon Quad 3-4 weeks Aine Tighe Knee 5 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kate Darby Calf 1-2 weeks Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 5-7 weeks Caitie Tipping Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Meara Girvan Concussion Test Tara Harrington Ankle Test Katie Lynch Ankle 1-3 weeks Sienna McMullen Foot 4-6 weeks Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks Charlie Rowbottom Shoulder Test Jamie Stanton Ankle 1-3 weeks Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Charlotte Wilson Leg 1-3 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Hamstring 3-5 weeks Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Aliesha Newman Hamstring Test Alyce Parker Foot 10 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 5-7 weeks Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring 3-5 weeks Jasmine Fleming Knee Test Aileen Gilroy Hamstring Test Ainslie Kemp Knee Season Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL 5-7 weeks Tahlia Gillard MCL 1-2 weeks Sinead Goldrick Shoulder 1-2 weeks Jacinta Hose Back Season Sarah Lampard Calf 3-4 weeks Blaithin Mackin Knee 6-8 weeks Olivia Purcell Knee Season Denby Taylor Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Hamstring 2-3 weeks Tessa Boyd Back 1 week Jasmine Garner Ankle Test Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Foot 1-3 weeks Cheyenne Hammond Finger 3-5 weeks Julia Teakle Foot 2-4 weeks Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Ankle 1-3 weeks Lauren Young Concussion 1 week Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katie Brennan Knee Test Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Tessa Lavey Hamstring 3-5 weeks Charley Ryan ACL Season Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season Ella Friend Concussion Concussion protocols Alana Gee Knee 4-6 weeks Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-2 weeks Lilu Hung Concussion Test Olivia Vesely Concussion Concussion protocols Nicola Xenos Foot 1-3 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Kiara Hillier Concussion Test Sofia Hurley Foot 2-3 weeks Updated: September 9, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sanne Bakker Illness 4-6 weeks Lucy Boyd Ankle Test Annabel Johnson Knee 1 week Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Quad Test Updated: September 9, 2025