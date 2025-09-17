Hannah Munyard could make a stunning return for the Crows this season

Hannah Munyard during the AFLW Round one match between St Kilda and Adelaide at RSEA Park, August 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE premiership forward Hannah Munyard could make a shock return this year, despite breaking her ankle in round one.

Munyard has leaped through her rehab milestones after ankle surgery, and has already progressed through plaster, a moonboot and is now weight-bearing unaided.

"She's still got some work to do now on strengthening her ankle and the ligaments surrounding it, but I'd suggest she might be ready to return to the field in about four to six weeks," Crows head of AFLW Phil Harper said.

"At the time of her injury, we thought she would be out for the season, but her recovery powers have been greater than expected and she's heading in the right direction."

Teammate Caitlin Gould is likely to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured wrist, while Sarah Allan (knee corky) should take her place in the side this week.

Lauren Young, one of the most decorated juniors in women's football, is finally set to make her AFLW debut with Port Adelaide, recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year, as well as a concussion picked up last week. Power veteran Janelle Cuthbertson is also likely to play, having overcome her own torn ACL and subsequent foot injury.

Ebony O'Dea and Lauren Young during Port Adelaide's 2024 team photo day at Alberton Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney hardnut Julie O'Sullivan has been ruled out for the year after scans confirmed a ruptured left ACL, but Lexi Hamilton is still a chance to play after being taken to hospital for scans on her ribs and lungs.

Brisbane forward Ellie Hampson will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a broken collarbone.

Melbourne is getting through the injury woods, with Tahlia Gillard (MCL) and Sinead Goldrick (shoulder) tests for this weekend.

The news isn't as good for Essendon, with injury replacement signing Jess Verbrugge ruled out for the year with a syndesmosis issue. Daria Bannister (hand), Brooke Brown (bone stress) and Georgia Gee (neck) are tests for this week.

Georgia Gee handballs during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round two, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

North Melbourne premiership winger Taylah Gatt has also suffered her own syndesmosis injury, with a specialist consultation to come, but is set to miss a "significant" part of the season.

St Kilda may be boosted by the return of speedster Nic Xenos, who hasn't played at all this season as she completed the final stages of rehab from heel surgery.