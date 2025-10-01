Your one-stop shop for all the action and attractions at the AFLW this weekend

Jacqui Dupuy and Taylor Smith pose with the NAB AFL Women's QClash Cup on October 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY doesn't end in September, as we have a huge round eight weekend of AFLW to get around!

All of your favourite local grounds have something happening from the Dees Par-Tay on Friday night to 2-for-1 tickets in Launceston for the Roos v Swans!

AFLW SEASON 10 Get your tickets now

Use our guide below to plan your day out at the footy, as well as to pick up a few local secrets for a good coffee or snack in the area.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 2

Hawthorn v Fremantle at Kinetic Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located right near all the best restaurants and cafés in Frankston, there's lots of reasons to make a trip towards the Mornington Peninsula on a Thursday evening. Cosy and Tasty Dumpling Restaurant on the Nepean Highway is just a 10-minute walk from the Stadium and will be recommended at every single Hawthorn home game, if you don't mind. Whilst Moon Dog Beach Club is perfect for a post-game drink.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Beyond Blue Mental Health Match

Food and beverage: Food Trucks

Curtain Raiser: Junior Clinic – 5pm-6pm

Pre-Game: Beyond Blue van and Activities, Merch Marquee, DJ Emily Bates, Face Painting, Hair Braiding, Airbrush Tattoos

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Mascot vs Fans relay race

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Tunisha Kikoak in action during the round six AFLW match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at Fremantle Oval, on October 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

Melbourne v Essendon at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Pre-game and post-game, The Great Northern is always a top recommendation for food and drinks for your Friday night of footy. Otherwise, Florian opens its doors for dinner on Thursday and Friday nights only, so why not walk in with a group of friends for a bite to eat before heading over to Ikon Park.

AT THE GAME:

Themes for the match:

BCNA – Dees annual Breast Cancer Network Australia game.

Par-Tay! In honour of Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropping on Friday, the demons are hosting a Par-Tay at IKON Park. With showgirls, friendship bracelets, face painting and songs played throughout, it's set to be a match-day experience of Swifties' wildest dreams.

Food and beverage: NAB Food and Beveridge Voucher Giveaways

Pre-Game: BCNA Field of Women, BCNA Hats and Pink Lady Silhouette giveaways, Make Swiftie inspired friendship bracelets, Mini Golf, Facepainting, poster and badge giveaways

Before the siren: BCNA Moment of Silence and Ambassador Interview

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player Interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Stephanie Wales is tackled by Megan Fitzsimon and Gabrielle Colvin during the round five AFLW match between Essendon and Melbourne at Windy Hill, on September 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Miss Sina is just around the corner on Illawarra Rd for a coffee and vegan pastry, but if that's not your thing you can always walk one block up to Illi Hill for a pre-game brunch. The Henson Park hotel is also just around the corner, and perfect for an early pre-game lunch or a place to head to after the match.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: Welcome Game

Food and beverage: Emmy's Gozleme, Cheezy Duz It, Smoke Sue's

Pre-game: Facepainting, Henna Tattoos, Hair Braiding, inflatables, giveaways, Roaming cultural performances: Tamil Drumming Group, Kaimana Pacific Island Dance Group, Chinese Lion Dancers, Aristotelian Dance group.

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, Junior Girls Footy Clubs lap of honour

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Learn More 19:41

North Melbourne v Sydney at UTAS Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: In the heart of Launceston there are plenty of options to head for food and drink, from Alchemy Bar and Restaurant to the Royal Oak Hotel. Otherwise with the great weather, you can get a pastry from Bread + Butter Bakeshop and enjoy it in City Park across the road pre-game.

2-for-1 tickets: Bring a mate for free with 2-for-1 tickets! That's two tickets for just $15! Use the code AFLW20252FOR1 at checkout. CLAIM THE OFFER HERE

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Food Trucks and Bar

re-Game: FREE Facepainting, roaming mascots and more!

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-Quarter Time: Spirit of Tasmania Specky

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Kim Rennie during the round seven AFLW match between North Melbourne and Sydney at North Hobart Oval, on October 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5.05pm AEST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just 15 minutes outside of Mermaid Water's or Surfer's Paradise, there's tons of options for a pre-game or post-game feed, from Milkman's Daughter to The Local Tavern for a weekend ending in live music.

AT THE GAME:

Themed Match: QClash!

Food and beverage: Venue catering, footy snacks for just $2 this Saturday at People First Stadium! Simply redeem a voucher available on entry and spend at any food outlet to receive either a $2 hot chips, $2 meat pie or $2 hot dog.

Pre-Game: Face Painting, Carrara Jarjum (Indigenous Activities), Giveaways, Merch Shop, Street Musician

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Superkick, Dance Came and be the DJ

Post-Match: Presentation for Best on Ground Medal and the QClash Cup, Ball giveaways, player interview, Macca's Kick to Kick – so bring your footy!

Learn More 13:00

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Alberton Oval, 6.45pm ACST

LOVE LOCAL: The Precinct at Alberton just around the corner from the ground for an early dinner, or a great option for a post-match drink. If you're not looking for a pub feed, head to Mother India Kitchen, just around the corner.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Food Trucks

Pre-Game: Roaming face painter, trading card giveaways, fanship bracelets, bubble fairy, roaming AFLW signing session, VR station, lawn bowls, On-site DJ, Non-Playing Player signings, Games and more!

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Giveaways!

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Matilda Scholz handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 5

Richmond v Adelaide at Ikon Park, 1.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Before heading over to IKON Park, make a stop at Code Black Brunswick on Weston St for coffee for brunch. If you're looking to spend your afternoon somewhere post-match, head to The Great Northern for a drink and the day's remaining games on TV.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Food Trucks

Curtain Raiser: Richmond Term 3 AFLW All Girls Superkick Clinic @ 11.15am – 12pm

Pre-Game: Facepainting, Sash and Stripes roaming around, inflatables, Giant lawn games, Spin to Win, Kids Colouring IN & Activities

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Katie Brennan fends off Najwa Allen during the round two AFLW match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park, on September 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong v Carlton at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEDT

LOVE LOCAL: Located right in the heart of Geelong there are plenty of options for a quick lunch pre-game, or post-match dinner and rinks! The Geelong Hotel is a 7-minute drive or a 15-walk if you want the pre-game stroll. Otherwise, Club Chin Chin is located right in the stadium if you want to enjoy the GMHBA atmosphere.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Local AFL Barwon BBQ, Bulla Ice Cream Giveaways, Food Trucks

Pre-Game: Roaming mascots, facepainting, giveaways, Handball Target, AFLW Fan Mail

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick

Three-Quarter Time: Jump Around Cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways, Player interview, and Macca's Kick to Kick - so bring your footy!

Meghan McDonald and Zali Friswell tackle Keeley Sherar during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

West Coast v Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, 2.05pm AWST

LOVE LOCAL: Located just around the corner from Carlise Station, walk along Archer St and you'll find a host of places to stop for lunch before the bounce, from Totally Thai to Café Bella Rosa. But for something a bit closer the ground, head to Grain Bakery or Laika Coffee on Laithlan Pl.

AT THE GAME:

Food and beverage: Hungry Jack's, Perth Football Club pop-up bar, V Energy giveaways

Curtain Raiser: Regional Academy Match @ 11.50am – 1pm

Pre-Game: Face painting, arts and crafts, meet the mascots Ricka and Rosie, footy games and skills

Quarter-Time: NAB are supporting every goal from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time. Just by voting for the 2025 NAB AFLW Goal of the Year you could be in with a chance to win 5 grand! Scan the QR code on the big screen at quarter time to enter.

Half-Time: Auskick, Non-playing player interview

Three-Quarter Time: Dance Cam

Post-Match: Ball giveaways