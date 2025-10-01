Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh take a look at all the action ahead of round eight of the NAB AFLW season

Emily Bates warms up ahead of round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani, Sarah Black and Sophie Welsh take a look at all the action ahead of round eight of the NAB AFLW season. Which Saints and Giants teams will show up? How will the Hawks cover the loss of Emily Bates? And who’s set to have a big say in the race to finals?

EPISODE GUIDE

0:50 - The inconsistent St Kilda and GWS meet

4:19 - Life without Emily Bates

6:30 - The eight-shaping Blues

8:30 - 100 games for Starce

9:30 - Kate Hore's upcoming milestone

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.