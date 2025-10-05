Mon Conti (left) and Ebony Marinoff. Picture: AFL Media

RICHMOND will be sniffing out its first win of the season when it hosts Adelaide on Sunday afternoon.

While the Crows are far from their infallible selves of previous seasons, they still present a massive challenge to the winless Tigers.

The Crows have steadied the ship after a rocky start to the season and sit at 5-2 heading into the clash.

But a top eight berth is not sewn up, and they'll be eager to get another win in the books to consolidate their finals chances.

One of this season's big improvers, Carlton faces a big challenge when it visits Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have drawn plenty of praise this year for their fun and attacking style of footy, with Harriet Cordner emerging as one of the competition's best defenders.

She'll have her work cut out for her however with the Cats forward line boasting the impressive Aishling Moloney and Jackie Parry.

The Cats will have to contend with the much-improved Dayna Finn whose athleticism and aerobic capacity make her a threat all over the ground

In the last game of the round, West Coast hosts Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park.

The Eagles aren't totally over the flu that swept through the side last week, with neither of last week's late outs returning to the side.

The rebuilding Magpies have had an up and down season so far that includes taking the massive scalp of Sydney, but struggling against sides lower down the ladder.

The Eagles have steadied the ship following a shock loss to Fremantle in the Western Derby in round five, and will be keen to bank another win on the road to a maiden finals campaign.