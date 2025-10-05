Richmond record its first win of the season in shock result against high-flying Adelaide

Richmond players celebrate a goal in their R8 match against Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND fans, you can now breathe easy.

A Monique Conti masterclass, an Ellie McKenzie three-goal turn, and the emergence of teenager Sierra Grieves all helped the Tigers finally land their first win of 2025, putting away a highly favoured Adelaide outfit 8.10 (58) to 6.11 (47) on Sunday afternoon.

TIGERS V CROWS Full match details and stats

The 58-point return at Ikon Park was Richmond's highest score since week three last year.

Conti (35 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal), who has been guilty of trying to shoulder too much of the load in recent weeks, was simply exceptional for Richmond, not just starring in her own right, but bringing teammates into the game.

Meanwhile, McKenzie looked like a player reborn. Fighting it out in the midfield and even down back at times this year, her ability to slide forward and become a genuine marking target gave the Tigers a whole new look in attack, and resulted in three crowd-lifting goals.

From the start, Richmond worked hard to be physical and bring pressure in close to throw Adelaide off its precise style. Forward half pressure – something the Tigers have been down on this year – was a highlight of their game and they trapped the ball in attack and generated repeat opportunities at goal.

The perceived pressure built as the game wore on, and it forced skill errors from the normally clean Crows.

When Adelaide was able to establish some uncontested possession and chain the ball down the ground, it was cutting, and caught the Tigers' defenders high, leaving plenty of space goal side for the Crows to hit the scoreboard.

But the game ebbed and flowed.

Learn More 00:47

Every time Richmond strayed away from its frantic, physical style – notably when it decided to attempt short kicks exiting defence – its deficiencies were highlighted, and Adelaide capitalised, only for the Tigers to effectively course-correct and put the pressure back on the Crows.

Beth Lynch's work behind the play was a standout, largely against dangerous Crow Eloise Jones, especially given an early injury to intercepting defender Gabby Seymour. And through the middle, Grieves (13 disposals, one goal) was pure class.

Adelaide has pulled off some remarkable final quarter comebacks this year, and to try and get something going, coach Matthew Clarke opted to swing key defender Chelsea Biddell into attack late to provide some aerial support for Jones and Danielle Ponter.

Alas, it was too little, too late as the Tigers finally got on the board in 2025 and produced the upset of the season.

M.Conti, three votes

It hasn't been the easiest season for Richmond star Monique Conti. She has worked incredibly hard and tried to carry the winless Tigers, but has only been able to do so much as a lone hand. Against Adelaide on Sunday, however, she was at her absolute best, effectively gathering the footy, applying pressure and hitting the scoreboard. Adding to her individual feats was just how effectively she was able to create chemistry between her teammates – something that has been lacking this year.

Learn More 00:39

Team first

In recent weeks, tough defender Laura McClelland has been swung into attack to provide some more structure ahead of the ball. And it was this team-first mindset that comes with being a defender that created Ellie McKenzie's second goal to put the Tigers up in the third quarter. Chelsea Biddell seemed to pick off a safe, short option from the kick in, but McClelland read it early and with a diving effort knocked the ball into McKenzie's hands, who slotted the crucial goal to get the crowd up and about.

Pain for Seymour

Richmond defender Gabby Seymour was unfortunately felled with a knee injury very early in the piece, which asked some questions of her side's backline against the likes of Danielle Ponter, Anne Hatchard and Eloise Jones. Sarah Hosking played the important role of disruptor (and pest) behind the ball, while the work of Libby Graham and Beth Lynch was crucial in slowing Adelaide's scoring power in the absence of Seymour.

Up next

Richmond must now prepare for the toughest task in the AFLW – North Melbourne. The Tigers will host the reigning premier under the Ikon Park lights on Saturday evening for its Pride Round fixture. Adelaide, meanwhile, will return to its happy hunting ground of Norwood Oval for its own Pride Round match against West Coast on Saturday afternoon.

RICHMOND 1.3 2.6 6.9 8.10 (58)

ADELAIDE 2.2 4.5 5.6 6.11 (47)

GOALS

Richmond: McKenzie 3, Brennan 2, Greiser, Conti, Grieves

Adelaide: Jones 2, J.Allan, Kustermann, Ponter, G.Kelly

BEST

Richmond: Conti, Grieves, Lynch, McKenzie, Graham, McClelland

Adelaide: Marinoff, Goodwin, Newman, Mueller

INJURIES

Richmond: Seymour (knee)

Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 1309 at Ikon Park