Tyla Hanks (left) and Amy Gaylor. Picture: AFL Media

MELBOURNE has established itself as one of the top teams so far this season, and poses a real challenge for Essendon, which has lost its past four matches.

The two sides will meet at the Demons' nighttime home of Ikon Park on Friday night, with the Bombers no doubt desperate to snap their losing streak

The Demons however are a force to be reckoned with due to evasive inside midfielder Tyla Hanks and plenty of options up forward.

Captain Kate Hore is sitting at 95 career goals and could be looking to crack the hundred against the Bombers.