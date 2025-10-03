North Melbourne's amazing run has set a target for every other club to aim for, with Sydney first in line

Tahlia Randall is tackled by Ella Heads during the round seven AFLW match between North Melbourne and Sydney at North Hobart Oval, October 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MOST wanted: North Melbourne.

As the Kangaroos' undefeated streak stretches on (now at 21 consecutive matches without a loss, and 19 straight wins), there's a growing, somewhat unspoken competition among the rest of the league.

Everyone wants to be the one to knock the Roos off their perch.

It's a race within a race – unless the wheels badly fall off the North Melbourne train at the back end of the season, the assumption is the minor premiership is heading straight to Arden Street, and everyone else is playing for second.

But teams are desperate for the cred (and crucial four points) that'll come with being the circuit breaker.

Sydney is the latest contender, taking on North Melbourne in Launceston on Saturday.

Learn More 02:21

Ironically, the Swans are led by the Kangaroos' only previous AFLW coach, Scott Gowans, who was let go in a COVID-19 restructure back in 2020.

"We're not intimidated, we're actually excited by the challenge and there's no bigger challenge in footy, is there, at the moment. Credit to them, they've been fantastic and what Darren Crocker's done [is] an amazing job," Gowans said in his mid-week press conference.

"We go there with a free throw at the stumps. It's really just about us, and if we can do what we did last week and play that free-flowing footy. They're a very well-structured side, but we're excited by the opportunity.

"It's a big challenge, but it's an exciting one to go away and travel down to Tasmania, Launceston, nice big deck so there's no excuse for not having a really good throw at it."

Last year's runner up, Brisbane, has got as close as anyone in the meeting earlier this year, but still lost by 29 points.

The Lions had excellent pressure around the footy, and occasionally had the Roos on the back foot, but weren't able to take full advantage of the opportunities they generated when the Roos coughed it up.

Jade Ellenger during the AFLW Round 5 match between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena, September 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

By contrast, North Melbourne's use by foot is absolutely lethal, and key runners like Tess Craven and Amy Smith are always in the right spot on the outside of contests for the ball to be fed out and moved forward.

It meant the Roos accelerated away from the Lions, moving the ball far more quickly than the defenders can handle.

Geelong – who lost by 30 points in round one and drew with the Roos last year – takes a different route and like to occupy North Melbourne's defenders with its tall forwards, forcing them out of their comfort zone and into a one-on-one structure.

The lesson for Sydney (or Richmond, Adelaide, St Kilda and Hawthorn to come)?

The seemingly impervious North Melbourne has its vulnerabilities, just like anyone else.

The windows for taking advantage are smaller than other teams', but they are there.

Pressure in the contest, shut down the outlet wingers and occupy the roaming backs.

Make an impact on the scoreboard (unlike Brisbane and Geelong), be in the hunt at three-quarter time, and you're in with a chance.