Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round nine

Courtney Rowley during the AFLW Round 8 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Round eight proved a horror weekend with a number of players having their season's ended by injury.

Western Bulldog Elisabeth Georgostathis (knee), St Kilda's Bianca Jakobsson (leg) and West Coast gun Courtney Rowley (knee) will all see out the year on the sidelines after sustaining serious injuires.

Jakobsson's teammate Nicola Barr and Richmond defender Gabby Seymour also finished their respective matches on the bench with knee concerns, with both waiting on full assessments before timelines for recovery are released.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Caitlin Gould Wrist 3-4 weeks Georgia McKee Ankle Season Hannah Munyard Ankle 3-4 weeks Chelsea Randall Concussion Test Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ellie Hampson Collarbone 3-5 weeks Evie Long Ankle 4-7 weeks Ruby Svarc Concussion TBC Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tara Bohanna Foot 1-2 weeks Yasmin Duursma Collarbone Test Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle TBC Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 1-2 weeks Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emily Gough ACL Season Alexandra Morcom Quad 3-4 weeks Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season Brooke Walker ACL Season Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Holly Egan Knee Season Orlagh Lally Foot TBC Madi Scanlon Quad Test Aine Tighe Knee 1 week Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Jacqueline Dupuy Concussion Test Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks Taya Oliver Concussion 1-3 weeks Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Quad Test Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Grace Kos Elbow Season Alyce Parker Foot 6 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring 3 weeks Emily Bates SC joint TBC Bridie Hipwell Leg Season Ainslie Kemp ACL Season Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley Knee 4-5 weeks Shelley Heath Finger 1-2 weeks Jacinta Hose Back Inactive Sarah Lampard Calf 1-2 weeks Blaithin Mackin Calf 3 weeks Olivia Purcell Knee Season Saraid Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season Taylah Gatt Ankle 3-4 weeks Alice O'Loughlin Liver Test Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 4-5 weeks Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season Coby Morgan Concussion Concussion protocols Julia Teakle Foot TBC Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Ankle Test Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Jodie Hicks Foot 4-6 weeks Montana McKinnon ACL Season Charley Ryan ACL Season Gabby Seymour Knee TBC Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN J'Noemi Anderson Ankle Test Nicola Barr Knee TBC Rene Caris Hand Test Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season Molly McDonald Leg Season Ash Richards Leg Season Olivia Vesely Calf 5-7 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season Ruby Sargent-Wilson Calf Test Updated: October 7, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season Liz McGrath Ankle Test Courtney Rowley Knee Season Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: October 7, 2025