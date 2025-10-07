AFLW injury list, R9: Knees sideline stars across league
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round nine
Courtney Rowley during the AFLW Round 8 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images
Round eight proved a horror weekend with a number of players having their season's ended by injury.
Western Bulldog Elisabeth Georgostathis (knee), St Kilda's Bianca Jakobsson (leg) and West Coast gun Courtney Rowley (knee) will all see out the year on the sidelines after sustaining serious injuires.
Jakobsson's teammate Nicola Barr and Richmond defender Gabby Seymour also finished their respective matches on the bench with knee concerns, with both waiting on full assessments before timelines for recovery are released.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould
Wrist
3-4 weeks
Georgia McKee
Ankle
Season
Hannah Munyard
Ankle
3-4 weeks
Chelsea Randall
Concussion
Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Ellie Hampson
Collarbone
3-5 weeks
Evie Long
Ankle
4-7 weeks
Ruby Svarc
Concussion
TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Tara Bohanna
Foot
1-2 weeks
Yasmin Duursma
Collarbone
Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Bri Davey
Ankle
TBC
Kellyann Hogan
Shoulder
1-2 weeks
Charlotte Taylor
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Alexandra Morcom
Quad
3-4 weeks
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Jess Verbrugge
Syndesmosis
Season
Brooke Walker
ACL
Season
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Orlagh Lally
Foot
TBC
Madi Scanlon
Quad
Test
Aine Tighe
Knee
1 week
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Scheer
Knee
Indefinite
Shelley Scott
Calf
3-4 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Jacqueline Dupuy
Concussion
Test
Nyalli Milne
Ankle
4-6 weeks
Taya Oliver
Concussion
1-3 weeks
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Claudia Whitfort
Hamstring
6 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Quad
Test
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Grace Kos Elbow
Season
Alyce Parker
Foot
6 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen
Hamstring
3 weeks
Emily Bates
SC joint
TBC
Bridie Hipwell
Leg
Season
Ainslie Kemp
ACL
Season
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
Knee
4-5 weeks
Shelley Heath
Finger
1-2 weeks
Jacinta Hose
Back
Inactive
Sarah Lampard
Calf
1-2 weeks
Blaithin Mackin
Calf
3 weeks
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Saraid Taylor
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan
Knee
Season
Taylah Gatt
Ankle
3-4 weeks
Alice O'Loughlin
Liver
Test
Eilish Sheerin
Hamstring
4-5 weeks
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson
Knee
Season
Coby Morgan
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Julia Teakle
Foot
TBC
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Ankle
Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Jodie Hicks
Foot
4-6 weeks
Montana McKinnon
ACL
Season
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Gabby Seymour
Knee
TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
J'Noemi Anderson
Ankle
Test
Nicola Barr
Knee
TBC
Rene Caris
Hand
Test
Emmelie Fiedler
ACL
Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson
Leg
Season
Molly McDonald
Leg
Season
Ash Richards
Leg
Season
Olivia Vesely
Calf
5-7 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Julie O'Sullivan
ACL
Season
Ruby Sargent-Wilson
Calf
Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Courtney Lindgren
Lower back
Season
Liz McGrath
Ankle
Test
Courtney Rowley
Knee
Season
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Belinda Smith
Hamstring
3-4 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant
Knee
Season
Naomi Ferres
Concussion
Test
Elisabeth Georgostathis
Knee
Season
Analea McKee
Concussion
2 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025