Courtney Rowley during the AFLW Round 8 match between West Coast and Collingwood at Mineral Resources Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Round eight proved a horror weekend with a number of players having their season's ended by injury.

Western Bulldog Elisabeth Georgostathis (knee), St Kilda's Bianca Jakobsson (leg) and West Coast gun Courtney Rowley (knee) will all see out the year on the sidelines after sustaining serious injuires.

Jakobsson's teammate Nicola Barr and Richmond defender Gabby Seymour also finished their respective matches on the bench with knee concerns, with both waiting on full assessments before timelines for recovery are released.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Caitlin Gould Wrist 3-4 weeks
Georgia McKee Ankle Season
Hannah Munyard Ankle 3-4 weeks
Chelsea Randall Concussion Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ellie Hampson Collarbone 3-5 weeks
Evie Long Ankle 4-7 weeks
Ruby Svarc Concussion TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tara Bohanna Foot 1-2 weeks
Yasmin Duursma Collarbone Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Charlotte Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emily Gough ACL Season
Alexandra Morcom Quad 3-4 weeks
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Jess Verbrugge Syndesmosis Season
Brooke Walker ACL Season
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Holly Egan Knee Season
Orlagh Lally Foot TBC
Madi Scanlon Quad Test
Aine Tighe Knee 1 week
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 3-4 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Jacqueline Dupuy Concussion Test
Nyalli Milne Ankle 4-6 weeks
Taya Oliver Concussion 1-3 weeks
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Hamstring 6 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Quad Test
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Grace Kos  Elbow Season
Alyce Parker Foot 6 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring 3 weeks
Emily Bates SC joint TBC
Bridie Hipwell Leg Season
Ainslie Kemp ACL Season
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley Knee 4-5 weeks
Shelley Heath Finger 1-2 weeks
Jacinta Hose Back Inactive
Sarah Lampard Calf 1-2 weeks
Blaithin Mackin Calf 3 weeks
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Saraid Taylor Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Knee Season
Taylah Gatt Ankle 3-4 weeks
Alice O'Loughlin Liver Test
Eilish Sheerin Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Knee Season
Coby Morgan Concussion Concussion protocols
Julia Teakle Foot TBC
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Ankle Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Jodie Hicks Foot 4-6 weeks
Montana McKinnon ACL Season
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Gabby Seymour Knee TBC
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
J'Noemi Anderson Ankle Test
Nicola Barr Knee TBC
Rene Caris Hand Test
Emmelie Fiedler ACL Inactive
Bianca Jakobsson Leg Season
Molly McDonald Leg Season
Ash Richards Leg Season
Olivia Vesely Calf 5-7 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Julie O'Sullivan ACL Season
Ruby Sargent-Wilson Calf Test
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Courtney Lindgren Lower back Season
Liz McGrath Ankle Test
Courtney Rowley Knee Season
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Cleo Buttifant Knee Season
Naomi Ferres Concussion Test
Elisabeth Georgostathis Knee Season
Analea McKee Concussion 2 weeks
Updated: October 7, 2025